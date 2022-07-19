Global Nutrigenomics Market 2022-2028 : Nutrigenomics or nutritional genomics, is a part of medical science

Market Size – USD 416.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for anti-aging treatments

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nutrigenomics market size is expected to reach USD 1,393.9 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as rising preference for personalized medication and diet plans, increasing application of nutrigenomics in dermatology, rising investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology-based research & development activities, and higher prevalence of obesity are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Nutrigenomics, also known as nutritional genomics, is a part of medical science that helps to analyze the relationship between human genome, nutrition, and health. In addition, it helps to understand effects of specific food items or constituents on human gene expression, as well as the way genetic variations have an impact on nutritional environment.

Nutrigenomics is widely applied to diagnose and treat a variety of chronic diseases such as cancer, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and others. Obesity segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, driven by rising prevalence of obesity among young and adult generations due to unhealthy eating habits, stress, and genetics. Nutrigenomic technologies help people to make personalized diet plans depending on their nutritional requirements and overall health. Rising investments in research & development activities by companies to introduce innovative products, as well as provide insights into both human genome and nutritional science is expected to support market growth in the near future.

In September 2021, for instance, SAGENOME, which is a startup incubated at Integrated Startup Complex of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Kochi, India, rolled out a Home Saliva Collection Kit, as well as a variety of multiple genome-based tests at national level. Saliva collected from people with the help of this new collection kit helps to analyze multiple variations in human genome, which further enable medical professionals to provide personalized healthcare and nutrition based on a person’s genomic information. It is expected to result in high demand for nutrigenomics over the forecast period.

