Our 72nd deal completed in the Background Screening Industry
Consulting only in the Background Screening IndustryWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce we were the intermediary for the sale of Elite Backgrounds, an Arizona pre-employment screening company
The acquiring company and Elite are both extremely happy with the transaction and are currently working together to ensure a seamless transition
We know the acquiring company is interested in acquiring other companies in the space, so if you are interested in a possible divest, please reach out to see if your firm could be a viable opportunity for the acquirer of Elite
This deal marks Berg Consulting Group’s 72nd M&A deal as an intermediary since the firm opened its doors 21 years ago. If you have any interest in M&A activities, whether looking to grow via acquisition or looking to divest, please reach out to chat
