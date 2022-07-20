Our 72nd deal completed in the Background Screening Industry

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce we were the intermediary for the sale of Elite Backgrounds, an Arizona pre-employment screening company

The acquiring company and Elite are both extremely happy with the transaction and are currently working together to ensure a seamless transition

We know the acquiring company is interested in acquiring other companies in the space, so if you are interested in a possible divest, please reach out to see if your firm could be a viable opportunity for the acquirer of Elite

This deal marks Berg Consulting Group’s 72nd M&A deal as an intermediary since the firm opened its doors 21 years ago. If you have any interest in M&A activities, whether looking to grow via acquisition or looking to divest, please reach out to chat

Evan Zatt at 303-875-1718

Bruce Berg
Berg Consulting Group
+1 303-875-1718
email us here
