Code Orange called at QEH due to serious motor vehicle accident

CANADA, July 19 - The QEH activated Code Orange protocols Monday evening at about 6:20 p.m. in response to a serious motor vehicle accident that sent four people to hospital.

Code Orange is called when an external disaster or threat is likely to require additional hospital resources. Due to patient confidentiality, no further details about the patients will be provided.

Health PEI staff quickly responded to the call for additional resources, with many frontline and support staff coming into the hospital to help. As of 8:45 p.m. the Code Orange was declared over and extra staff began returning home as the situation returned to normal.

“I want to thank the staff who responded to this event so quickly and effectively. Their professionalism and dedication to patient care is always inspiring,” said Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO. “Monday’s event was an example of how fortunate we are as Islanders to have excellent health care staff ready to provide care, despite all the challenges the health system faces.”

Emergency departments across the Island remain very busy as more COVID cases and short staffing have put a strain on the system.

“We continue to see long waits for care for less urgent situations in the emergency departments. Those who feel they require emergency care are still encouraged to seek that care, but please be patient and expect longer wait times. Staff are doing everything possible to provide care safely under difficult circumstances,” said Dr. Gardam. “Please be respectful to these staff, who are working so hard.”

