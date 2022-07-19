Air Traffic Management Market To Reach US$ 24.75 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 10.4%

Air Traffic Management Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Traffic Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global air traffic management market reached a value of US$ 13.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2027. Air traffic management (ATM) helps manage air traffic flow and ensures safe, predictable, and efficient operations of aircraft. It also assists ground personnel in conveying necessary information to pilots during a flight using the dynamic and integrated provision of facilities and seamless services. At present, there is a rise in the need for ATM solutions to avoid the congestion and collisions of aircraft on account of the growing air traffic.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Air Traffic Management Market Trends:

Due to the increasing instances of fatal air crashes, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to promote passenger safety. This represents one of the key factors driving the market for ATM solutions worldwide to adapt to changing consumer demands. Apart from this, key players are offering solutions that aid in maximizing efficiencies in traffic flows, improving operational performance, reducing costs and delays, and minimizing carbon footprint and environmental impact. This, in confluence with the expanding international trade, is positively influencing the sales of ATM solutions around the world.

Global Air Traffic Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• Adacel Technologies Limited

• Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Indra Sistemas S.A

• L3Harris Technologies Inc

• Leidos, Leonardo S.p.A.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Saab AB

• Thales Group.

Breakup by Domain:

• Air Traffic Control

• Air Traffic Flow Management

• Aeronautical Information Management

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

Breakup by Application:

• Communication

• Navigation

• Surveillance

• Automation

Breakup by End User:

• Commercial

• Military

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

