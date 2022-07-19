BOARD MEMBER AND LEADING RISK GOVERNANCE ADVOCATE SERGIO GUZMAN NAMED DCRO INSTITUTE REGIONAL DIRECTOR FOR CHILE
Sergio Guzman
Thirty-year corporate governance veteran to lead DCRO Institute initiatives with boards and executives in Chile.
I have always looked to Sergio for a fresh perspective on how boards best govern risk-taking and his view from the Chilean experience. I am thrilled to expand his role with our organization.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today that Sergio Guzman of Santiago, Chile, has been named Regional Director for Chile and will join the organization's Stakeholder Supervisory Board.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Sergio has nearly thirty years of corporate governance experience. He presently serves on boards of iF Chile and Empresas La Polar S.A., is an Advisory Board Member of Conosur Gestion de Riesgos, and a Council Member of Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, all Chilean institutions.
Sergio served as CEO of three publicly traded companies and as chair of the SOE's Chilean Council, where he structured, assessed, and led 25 boards of directors of companies of the State of Chile. His industry experience covers massive consumption, wine, agro-industrial, entertainment, utilities, real estate, risk management, retail and nonprofit, underground public transportation, railways, ports, and more. He is a Founding Partner of tomate®governance, an advisory firm serving boards of directors.
Sergio is a member of the DCRO Governance Council that drafted the Qualified Risk Director® Guidelines and was the subject of a case study interview for the DCRO Institute's Board Members Course on Risk®. He earned his Master's in Economics from the Universidad Catolica de Chile.
"Sergio has actively engaged in and supported the DCRO and DCRO Institute mission for many years," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I have always looked to him for a fresh perspective on how boards best govern risk-taking and his view from the Chilean experience. I am thrilled to expand his role with our organization."
“I am honored to be named as Regional Director for my country and share the responsibility to bring to Latin America all the know-how, wisdom, and risk perspective we have at the DCRO Institute,” said Sergio Guzman.
In his role as Regional Director for Chile, Sergio will lead outreach and engagement to individuals, companies, and prospective partners on behalf of the DCRO Institute. As a member of the DCRO Institute Stakeholder Supervisory Board, he will join that supervisory board's veto review of strategic plans and activities of the organization on behalf of stakeholders.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
