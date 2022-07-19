Augmenting Demand for Digital Battlefield to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth; Top Sales Value US$ 129.7 Bn |Fact.MR
The digital battlefield market is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, from US$ 35 Bn in 2022 to US$ 129.75 Bn by 2032.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Fact.MR Latest Analysis, The Demand for digital battlefield is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. AI innovations in digital battlefields in the defense sector will be key to the growth of market players over the coming years.
A recent study by Fact.MR on the digital battlefield market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of digital battlefields.
Higher Budgetary Allocation towards Military Spending In Asia Pacific
In 2019, China was the second-largest military spender behind the United States, at US$ 261 billion. In recent years, the country has faced a number of neighbours and distant opponents, prompting it to expand its military expenditure on a regular basis. Its conflict with the United States, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Taiwan has prompted the government to invest in both conventional and innovative technology.
New procurement of digital battlefield solutions are expected to hold more than 50% share in the market. As countries have been replacing their existing military equipment and solutions with digital counterparts, new procurement is expected to account for a larger market share.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
• By installation, new procurement digital battlefields are likely to account for 50% revenue
• Space digital battlefield to experience a CAGR of over 16% through 2032
• Artificial Intelligence based digital battlefields to hold nearly 16% share in 2022
• Hardware based digital battlefield solutions to account for over 2 out of 5 sales
• North America to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 23.2 Bn
• China to account for nearly 13% of the global digital battlefield market
• Global digital battlefield market is expected to be valued at US$ 35 Bn in 2022
“Ease of integration of digital battlefields into existing military and defence frameworks is expected to be pivotal for winning orders and contracts,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive landscape
• The Spanish Navy awarded Lockheed Martin Corporation a contract worth more than USD 519 million in April 2020 for providing sensor and radar equipment using the Aegis Combat System (ACS). The ACS detects, tracks, and destroys targets and missiles using a combination of computer and radar systems.
• Raytheon Technologies Corporation was selected by the US Air Force in June 2020 to participate in an IDIQ contract worth more than USD 950 million to develop an Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) to connect military platforms around the world. The ABMS is expected to transform the US Air Force's future battlespace.
• Elbit Systems Ltd. was awarded a USD 50 million contract to supply digital soldier systems to the Royal Netherlands Army in December 2020. The company will provide digital soldier systems and vehicular integration for improved combat network capabilities, including command and control systems, under this contract.
Key Market Segments Covered
• By Technology
o Artificial Intelligence
o 3D Printing
o Internet of Things
o Big Data Analytics
o Robotic Process Automation
o Cloud Computing & Master Data Management
o Digital Twin
o Blockchain
o AR and VR
o 5G
• By Platform
o LandDigital Battlefields
Military Fighting Vehicles
Unmanned Ground Vehicles
Weapon Systems
Headquarter and Command Centers
Dismounted Soldier Systems
o NavalDigital Battlefields
Naval Ships
Submarines
Unmanned Maritime Vehicles
o Airborne Digital Battlefields
Combat Aircraft
Helicopter
Special Mission Aircraft
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
o SpaceDigital Battlefields
CubeSat
Satellites
• By Installation
o New Procurement Digital Battlefields
o Upgrades in Digital Battlefields
• By Solution
o Hardware
Communication Devices
Wearable Devices
Smart Clothing
Exoskeleton
Smart Helmets
Imaging Devices
Display Devices
Tracking Devices
Computer Hardware Devices
Data Distribution Units
Night Vision Devices
RFID
o Software
Command & Control Software
Military Situational Awareness
Security Management
Inventory Management
Fleet Management
Weapon Integration
The Digital Battlefield market report answers important questions which include:
• What does the status of the Land Based Digital Battlefield market look like after the forecast period?
• Which region has the highest contribution to the global Naval Digital Battlefield market and why?
• Which players remain at the top of the global Space Digital Battlefield market?
• What opportunities are available for the Digital Battlefield market players to expand their production footprint?
• Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Digital Battlefield market?
