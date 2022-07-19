Government Council to Be held on Thursday

MOROCCO, July 19 - A Council of Government will be held next Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

At the beginning of its proceedings, the Council will examine three draft decrees, the first amending the decree established for the implementation of the law on the reorganization of the Moroccan Pension Fund, said a statement by the department of the head of government.

The second draft, added the same source, determines the classification of explosives for civil use, fireworks and materials containing pyrotechnic substances and their danger zones, their approval, their marking, their import and export, their sale, purchase and transport, their use and their destruction as well as the purchase of black powder material (baroud) dedicated to events and festivities, its transport, use and storage.

The third project deals with the storage and manufacture of explosives for civil use, fireworks and materials containing pyrotechnic substances, as well as systems related to monitoring, security and safety related to warehouses and plants.

The Council will also consider proposals for appointment to high office, in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, the statement concluded.

MAP 18 July 2022

