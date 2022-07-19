Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,150 in the last 365 days.

Government Council to Be held on Thursday

Government Council to Be held on Thursday

MOROCCO, July 19 - A Council of Government will be held next Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

At the beginning of its proceedings, the Council will examine three draft decrees, the first amending the decree established for the implementation of the law on the reorganization of the Moroccan Pension Fund, said a statement by the department of the head of government.

The second draft, added the same source, determines the classification of explosives for civil use, fireworks and materials containing pyrotechnic substances and their danger zones, their approval, their marking, their import and export, their sale, purchase and transport, their use and their destruction as well as the purchase of black powder material (baroud) dedicated to events and festivities, its transport, use and storage.

The third project deals with the storage and manufacture of explosives for civil use, fireworks and materials containing pyrotechnic substances, as well as systems related to monitoring, security and safety related to warehouses and plants.

The Council will also consider proposals for appointment to high office, in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, the statement concluded.

MAP 18 July 2022
 

You just read:

Government Council to Be held on Thursday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.