What are the Different Market Dynamics Driving the Global Cloud Based Digital Experience Platform Market | Fact.MR

According to the Fact.MR's Latest Study, The demand for digital experience platform is predicted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 10.2%. It is expected to reach nearly US$ 29.5 Bn by 2032, going up from US$ 9.9 Bn in 2021.Key Attributes of digital experience platform IndustryAttributes DetailsDigital Experience Platform Market Size (2021) US$ 9.9 BnDigital Experience Platform Market Value (2022) US$ 11.1 BnDigital Experience Platform Market Value (2032) US$ 29.5 BnDigital Experience Platform Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 10.2%Market Share of Top 5 Countries 55.6%

What are the Recent Developments in the Global Digital Experience Platform Market? SAP SE developed a cloud based DXP platform for the oil & gas industry in March 2020. This advanced platform based on SAP S or 4HANA cloud has been developed in collaboration with Accenture services and is expected to manage the complexities arising during the upstream operations.• Adobe Experience Manager was launched on the cloud platforms in January 2020 by the leading software company Adobe Inc. This new version has been designed to offer higher speed like SaaS with more customization abilities. IT is expected to grow the company portfolio making it more popular among the users."Due to the growing demand of Business enterprises for promoting their products and services seamlessly over multiple digital devices the digital experience platform management has turned out to be an important strategy in today's market."

Prominent Key players of the Digital Experience Platform market survey report:• Adobe• IBM• Oracle• SAP• Microsoft• Salesforce• Opentext• Squiz• Sitecore• Acquia

Key Segments• By Component• Platform• Services• Professional Services• Consulting Services• Support and Maintenance Services• Training Services• Managed Services• By Deployment Type• On-premises• Cloud• By Vertical• IT & Telecom• BFSI• Retail• Healthcare• Manufacturing• Travel & Hospitality• Media & Entertainment• Public Sector• Others