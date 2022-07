Hybrid Cloud Market 2022-27: Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Size and Forecast

Hybrid Cloud Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hybrid Cloud Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,”The global hybrid cloud market size reached a US$ 85.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 262.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.63% during 2022-2027

A hybrid cloud is a computational environment that uses a public and a private cloud to allow data and applications to be shared between them. It enables businesses to seamlessly scale their on-site infrastructure to the public cloud to handle any overflow. This enables them to meet any fluctuations in computing and processing demands without allowing third-party data centers to access their data. Hybrid cloud solutions are gaining momentum worldwide as they enable organizations to gain public cloud versatility and computing resources for primary and non-sensitive computing tasks while keeping business-critical applications and data on-premises, safely behind a company firewall.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Hybrid Cloud Market Trends:

Hybrid cloud computing offers numerous benefits, such as flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency, with low data exposure risk. On account of these advantages, several organizations are shifting toward hybrid cloud solutions to achieve security of data and large storage spaces to reduce their capital expenditure and enhance capabilities through digitizing their infrastructure. Due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, businesses are embracing remote work and video conferencing technologies, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for hybrid cloud systems for business continuity. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML) and edge computing, are also enhancing the functioning of hybrid cloud systems, thereby providing a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the leading companies are developing advanced hybrid cloud services to support next-generation workloads in latency-sensitive, bandwidth-intensive, and data transfer-heavy applications.

Global Hybrid Cloud Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Inc., Century Link Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Ltd. (Furukawa Group), Google (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc. and VMWare Inc.The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology and application.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, service, service type, service model, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Service Type:

Cloud Management and Orchestration

Disaster Recovery

Hybrid Hosting

Breakup by Service Model:

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Information and Communication Technology

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

