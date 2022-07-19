PHILIPPINES, July 19 - Press Release

July 19, 2022 Gatchalian files bill on digital transformation of basic education sector Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill that seeks to accelerate the digital transformation of the basic education sector, one of his 20 priority measures for the 19th Congress. Under Gatchalian's proposal, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will accelerate the installation, deployment, and activation of free public Wi-Fi in all public basic education institutions. This is in compliance with the mandate of Republic Act No. 10929 or the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act to strengthen teaching and learning even in remote areas by creating a free public internet access program that will provide free access to internet service in public places throughout the country. Based on the most recent data from the Free Public Wi-Fi monitoring dashboard, there are at least 945 public basic education schools with free public Wi-Fi constituting only about 2% of all public schools in the country. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the nationwide digital divide and the need for innovative teaching methods for learning continuity. He recalled that for School Year 2020-2021, the first year of distance learning, up to 87 percent of public school learners relied on self-learning modules. Senate Bill No. 383 also seeks to escalate the building of the national infrastructure for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) by mandating the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to identify locations for the construction of telecommunications tower sites. Priority will be given to missionary areas which remain unconnected, unserved, or underserved. Under the bill, the Department of Education (DepEd) shall mandate all schools to enhance and strengthen their ICT capacity to implement distance learning. The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will assist both the DepEd and the DICT on the use of science, technology, and innovation to improve traditional teaching and learning processes and boost the basic education sector towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution. "Isusulong natin ang digital transformation ng sektor ng edukasyon upang matiyak na ang bawat paaralan sa bansa ay konektado sa internet. Naniniwala akong kahit matapos na ang pandemya, magiging bahagi na ng new normal ang blended learning, kaya naman dapat palawigin natin ang paggamit ng teknolohiya upang makapaghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon," said Gatchalian. For Gatchalian, education in the new normal will utilize a mix of face-to-face classes, online learning, and other modalities. He added that this is crucial to ensure learning continuity even amidst disasters and other calamities. Digital transformation sa sektor ng edukasyon isinusulong ni Gatchalian Inihain ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang isang panukalang batas na layong paigtingin ang digital transformation sa basic education sector. Ang panukalang batas ay isa sa kanyang mga priority bills para sa 19th Congress. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian, paiigtingin ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) ang paglalagay at paglulunsad ng libreng Wi-Fi sa lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan. Ito ay alinsunod sa mandato ng Republic Act No. 10929 o ang panukalang Free Internet Access in Public Places Act upang palawakin ang internet coverage sa bansa at patatagin ang pagtuturo at pag-aaral kahit sa mga malalayong lugar. Batay sa pinakahuling datos ng Free Public Wi-Fi monitoring dashboard, hindi bababa sa mahigit siyam na raang (945) pampublikong mga paaralan ang meron nang libreng Wi-Fi. Katumbas nito ang dalawang (2) porsyento ng lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa bansa. Ayon sa Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, nabigyang diin ng pandemya ng COVID-19 ang digital divide sa buong bansa at ang pangangailan para sa mga makabagong paraan ng pagtuturo para sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon. Matatandaang noong School Year 2020-2021, halos siyamnapung (87) porsyento ng mga mag-aaral sa public school ang gumamit ng mga self-learning modules. Isinusulong din ng Senate Bill No. 383 ang mas mabilis na pagpapatayo ng pambansang imprastraktura para sa Information and Communications Technology (ICT). Sa ilalim pa rin ng naturang panukalang batas, mandato ng National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ang tukuyin ang mga lugar na patatayuan ng mga telecommunications tower sites. Bibigyang prayoridad naman ang mga missionary areas na nananatiling hindi konektado sa internet, pati na rin ang mga lugar na itinuturing na unserved o underserved. Ayon sa panukalang batas, bibigyan ng Department of Education (DepEd) ng mandato ang lahat ng mga paaralan na paigtingin ang kanilang kakayahan sa ICT para sa pagpapatupad ng distance learning. Tutulungan ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ang DepEd at ang DICT pagdating sa agham, teknolohiya, at inobasyon upang paghusayin ang pag-aaral at pagtuturo. Kasabay nito ang pagsulong sa Fourth Industrial Revolution sa sektor ng edukasyon. "Isusulong natin ang digital transformation ng sektor ng edukasyon upang matiyak na ang bawat paaralan sa bansa ay konektado sa internet. Naniniwala akong kahit matapos na ang pandemya, magiging bahagi na ng new normal ang blended learning, kaya naman dapat palawigin natin ang paggamit ng teknolohiya upang makapaghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon," ani Gatchalian. Para kay Gatchalian, ang new normal sa edukasyon ay gagamit ng pinaghalong face-to-face classes, online learning, at iba pang mga paraan ng pagtuturo. Aniya, mahalaga ito upang matiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon sa kabila ng mga unos at kalamidad.