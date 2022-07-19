US CPA Certification - A Global Perspective
CPA can be considered "The golden standard" or the dream goal. Even though a student can pursue CA in India as an alternate option to a US CPANEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For accounting students, CPA can be considered "The golden standard" or the dream goal. Even though a student can pursue CA in India as an alternate option to a CPA, there are many advantages that a CPA certification can provide you compared to CA, which makes it the better option. Let us quickly see what the US CPA certification is all about and how it can be your portal to your dream of joining one of the Big 4 and even working on other top companies in the USA.
What is US CPA?
CPA stands for Certified Public Accountant and is a certification given to accounting professionals licensed by any of the 55 state accountancy boards which are members of NASBA (National Association of State Boards of Accountancy) in the US. The certification is seen very seriously and those who pass are considered experts in the field. CPAs are globally recognised as premier accountants and are hired across industries worldwide.
Requirements
Since the certification is granted by the state boards, the requirements can vary according to the board you are applying to. But there are some common requirements for all. For example, all boards require you to have a bachelor's degree with at least 150 credit hours of coursework before you can be licensed. There are some states which allow you to sit for the exam with 120 hours of coursework, but they also require you to complete the 150-hour requirement before you can be licensed.
Why choose it over CA?
Some would have doubts as to why choose US CPA when you have the CA certification. Even though CA is highly valued in India and some other countries; mainly in the Middle East, it is not recognized by all countries. The US CPA is the largest accounting body in the world and has a presence in almost every country. So, it has recognition and value in whichever country you choose to go to. Besides that, it can open up pathways to you to gain a job in the US and even in the Big Four. Most prestigious companies and accounting firms are seen to prefer people with CPA certification over others.
Also, be assured of a high paying salary package once you are US CPA certified. CPAs generally earn well in most countries across the globe. Moreover, there is a huge job market demand for CPAs. Even freshers can earn more than $65,000 on an average in the US, and over Rs 600,000 in India, and around AED 150,000 in Dubai and other regions in the Middle East.
Exam Pattern
The Common CPA tests comprise four exams testing aspirants of their eligibility to become worthy of the certification. The four exams are:
1. Financial Accounting & Reporting (FAR)
2. Auditing & Attestation (AUD)
3. Regulation (REG)
4. Business Environment and Concepts (BEC)
Each of these exams comprises 5 smaller sections called testlets. They test you in different areas of expertise and assess your skill level in each of these. The common types of questions you can expect in these sections are:
• Multiple Choice Questions will be present in the first two testlets of every paper
• Task-Based Simulations- which are similar to Case Studies, and there will be 2 TBS testlets in the BEC section and three each in the rest.
• Written Communication Tasks in the BEC section require one to write a memo or letter.
