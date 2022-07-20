Rise In Demand For Zero-Emission Vehicles To Amplify Sales Of Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, Scrutinized By Fact.MR

The Market For Electric Vehicle Batteries In The U.S. Is Predicted To Generate An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Of US$ 3.8 Billion By 2032

Rising sales of electric vehicles are fuelling the demand for electric vehicle batteries across the United States. Increasing demand for high-energy-density batteries, cleaner and renewable power generation methods, and product innovation incorporated by manufacturers will propel market growth over the coming years. The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of U.S. Electric Vehicle BatteryThis newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market.Rising sales of electric vehicles are fuelling the demand for electric vehicle batteries across the United States. Increasing demand for high-energy-density batteries, cleaner and renewable power generation methods, and product innovation incorporated by manufacturers will propel market growth over the coming years.Need more information about Report Methodology? Categorization of U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Industry Survey

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Type :
Lithium-Ion Batteries
Lead Acid Batteries
Nickel Hydride Batteries
Others

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Capacity :
Less than 25 kWh
25-50 kWh
50-100 kWh
More than 100 kWh

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Pack Type :
Prismatic
Cylindrical
Pouch

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Vehicle Type :
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Vehicle Category :
Two Wheelers
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
LCVs
HCVs
Buses

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Sales Channel :
OEMs
Aftermarket

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Region :
West U.S.
South-West U.S.
Mid-West U.S.
North-East U.S.
South-East U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. are investing in developing new technologies to make batteries easier to operate on a zero-emission vehicle.

Market players are undertaking efforts to introduce a new world of battery technology by working on launching cobalt-free batteries to leverage technology and differentiating themselves from other competitors in the market.

For instance :

Panasonic Corporation of North America announced a massive battery plant in the United States in 2022. The new mega-factory will make new types of EV batteries for Tesla, Inc.Tesla Inc. is planning to provide next-generation EV batteries and is focusing on turning to lithium iron and not lithium-ion to be the fundamental chemical engineering to power electric vehicles.Sales of electric vehicle batteries are being influenced by the rise in demand for zero-emission vehicles, depletion of fossil fuel reserves, rising fuel prices, and stringent pollution norms.The development of new batteries for electric cars is poised to boost electric vehicle battery market growth over the coming years. The market has witnessed a high preference for lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt aluminium oxide (NMCA) alloys owing to their longer lifecycle and better energy density, which is expected to open new revenue opportunities for manufacturers engaged in producing electric vehicle batteries.Short Term (2022 Q2 to 2025): Rising demand for electric vehicles to fuel electric vehicle battery demand in the short term.Medium Term (2025-2028): Product innovation such as introducing high-energy-density batteries, sand batteries, cobalt-free batteries, and Wi-Fi-powered batteries to fuel medium-term demand growth.Long Term (2028-2032): Incorporation of new technologies by manufacturers to support long-term demand for electric vehicle batteries.Report Benefits & Key Questions AnsweredS. U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Historical volume analysis: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Category & segment level analysis: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

Post COVID consumer spending on U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power 