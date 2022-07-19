Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,885 in the last 365 days.

Top Considerations for Choosing a Projector

Dangbei Mars Pro 4K laser projector

Emotn H1 Portable Projector

Emotn C1 Muiltimedia Projector

NEW TORK, US, US, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before choosing a suitable projector, the first thing is to decide on the scenarios of the projector. For example, the best portable projector for camping, or the best projector for outdoor movies.

Then, the top parameters should be taken into consideration, including display technology, light source, brightness, and resolution.

Display Technology

There are three mainstream display technologies on the market, including 3LCD, DLP, and LCOS.
The DLP technology is the commonest technology on the home projector market, which features a small size and lower cost. The 3LCD is typical of Epson projectors, and this technology is acclaimed for its good color performance and not vulnerable to the rainbow effect. LCOS is good at color reproduction but it has a higher cost.

Light Source

In view of the light source, LED, lamp, and laser are the common three solutions. Among the three types, LED features long lamp life and low cost but low brightness. The lamp has the advantage of high brightness but it has the trouble of frequent lamp replacement. Laser has the best overall performance but it has a higher cost.

Brightness

The brightness greatly determines the image effect. If the projector has higher brightness, it can project a clear image during the daytime. If the projector has low brightness, you can only use it at night. Some users use the projector light for projector photography.

Resolution

To achieve a good effect, the resolution of a projector should be at least 720P. Projectors with 1080P or 4K resolutions are recommended for watching movies.

Lucy Swift
M&L Technology Co., Ltd
email us here

You just read:

Top Considerations for Choosing a Projector

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.