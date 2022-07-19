Top Considerations for Choosing a Projector
EINPresswire.com/ -- Before choosing a suitable projector, the first thing is to decide on the scenarios of the projector. For example, the best portable projector for camping, or the best projector for outdoor movies.
Then, the top parameters should be taken into consideration, including display technology, light source, brightness, and resolution.
Display Technology
There are three mainstream display technologies on the market, including 3LCD, DLP, and LCOS.
The DLP technology is the commonest technology on the home projector market, which features a small size and lower cost. The 3LCD is typical of Epson projectors, and this technology is acclaimed for its good color performance and not vulnerable to the rainbow effect. LCOS is good at color reproduction but it has a higher cost.
Light Source
In view of the light source, LED, lamp, and laser are the common three solutions. Among the three types, LED features long lamp life and low cost but low brightness. The lamp has the advantage of high brightness but it has the trouble of frequent lamp replacement. Laser has the best overall performance but it has a higher cost.
Brightness
The brightness greatly determines the image effect. If the projector has higher brightness, it can project a clear image during the daytime. If the projector has low brightness, you can only use it at night. Some users use the projector light for projector photography.
Resolution
To achieve a good effect, the resolution of a projector should be at least 720P. Projectors with 1080P or 4K resolutions are recommended for watching movies.
Lucy Swift
Lucy Swift
