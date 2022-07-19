( Video) Iran’s sanctions bluff called, humiliating the mullahs

The regime ruling Iran has imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans for supporting Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), according to a Reuters citing the Iranian regime’s Foreign Ministry. Most of the American dignitaries long stood against the wrongful and politically motivated designation of the PMOI/MEK as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department and supported the PMOI/MEK members in Iraq mullahs acting against them. On July 23 and 24, the Iranian Diaspora is holding their annual “Free Iran” rally in support of the Iranian opposition (NCRI), and it's President-elect Maryam Rajavi. This event will be calling for further isolating and sanctioning of the mullahs’ regime. General Michael Mukasey, Ambassador Robert Joseph, General James Jones, U.S. National security advisor, and Former Gen. James Conway said they are honored by this designation and proud to be alongside others who are standing firm against Tehran’s mullahs. Tehran is in desperate need to save face in response to a global campaign launched by the PMOI/MEK and their vast network of supporters throughout the world against the exchange deal with the regime’s convicted diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The regime ruling Iran has imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans for supporting Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , according to a Reuters citing the Iranian regime’s Foreign Ministry.Most of the sanctioned American dignitaries long stood against the wrongful and politically motivated designation of the PMOI/MEK as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department and supported the PMOI/MEK members when Iraqi forces acting under orders of the mullahs’ regime of Iran launched attacks against MEK sites in camps Ashraf and Liberty prior to the completion of their relocation to Albania in 2016.Ridiculing Tehran’s latest sanctions, American dignitaries have been describing such a designation as a “badge of honor” and congratulating each other.“First Russia, and now Iran has sanctioned me. A badge of honor. The regime in Iran terrorizes its own people and is the largest exporter of terror in the world. I yearn for the day when we have a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Iran that is at peace with its neighbors,” said Rep. Don Bacon of the U.S. House of Representatives.Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey said he is honored by this designation by the Iranian regime and proud to be alongside others who are standing firm against Tehran’s mullahs.Ambassador Robert Joseph, former U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, said he is honored to be on the Iranian regime’s list of sanctioned individuals, emphasizing this shows he stands alongside the Iranian people.Ambassador Nathan Sales, the former Coordinator for Counterterrorism in the U.S. State Department, ridiculed Tehran’s latest move and asked why has it taken so long?! adding he is honored to be a member of this distinguished group.Dr. J. Peter Pham, former U.S. Ambassador and Special Envoy for the Sahel and Great Lakes Regions of Africa also took to Twitter to post his message to his fellow Americans.General James Jones, U.S. President Obama’s first national security advisor, called being sanctioned by the mullahs’ regime a major compliment and vowed to plaque the list as a symbol of honor.Former U.S. Marines Commandant Gen. James Conway said he feels proud that his name is among those sanctioned by the Iranian regime and is happy that his colleagues have a similar perspective on this topic.The question is why did the Iranian regime resort to such a pathetic move that is being described as symbolic at best by the media?1) This is Tehran’s reaction to a major demonstration by thousands of freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the PMOI/MEK in Stockholm where international jurists and dignitaries delivered speeches following a recent Swedish court ruling sentencing former Iranian regime official Hamid Noury to life in prison for his role in the summer 1988 prison massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners, consisting of mostly PMOI/MEK members and supporters.2) Tehran is also in desperate need to save face in response to a global campaign launched by the PMOI/MEK and their vast network of supporters throughout the world against a secret prison exchange deal with Belgium that is seeking to facilitate the release of the regime’s convicted diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi and his three accomplices. They’re serving 17 to 20 years in prison for their role in the foiled bomb plot orchestrated by Tehran to target the 2018 Free Iran rally held just north of Paris.3) On July 23 and 24, the Iranian Diaspora will be holding their annual “Free Iran” rally in support of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , and its President-elect Maryam Rajavi . This event will be calling for further isolating and sanctioning of the mullahs’ regime.The strong and unified stance of the abovementioned American dignitaries in response to Tehran’s sanctions is not only a humiliating defeat for the mullahs’ propaganda apparatus but also a clear indication of how empty-handed the regime is in the face of its adversaries, especially the NCRI as its main opposition and alternative.The NCRI coalition, with the PMOI/MEK as its key component, has made major advances through the Swedish court ruling regarding the 1988 massacre in Iran, parallel to a global anti-appeasement campaign against Tehran’s effort to have its diplomat-terrorist in Belgium released.Tehran’s response, however, is a political defeat for the regime and a signal to the international community of the real source of the mullahs’ main concerns.

