Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Projected to Hit $7.3 Billion by 2030

Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Size

Extensive investment in sustainable energy projects & demand for automation in end-use industries are drive the growth of nitrogen oxide control systems market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nitrogen oxide control systems market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. Nitrogen oxide is a gaseous air pollutant composed of nitrogen and oxygen. NOx forms when fossil fuels such as coal, oil, gas, or diesel are burned at high temperatures. NO2 and other nitrogen oxides in the outdoor air contribute to particle pollution and to the chemical reactions that make ozone. It is one of six widespread air pollutants that have national air quality standards to limit them in the outdoor air. NO2 can also form indoors when fossil fuels such as wood or natural gas are burned. Nitrogen dioxide causes a range of harmful effects on the lungs, including increased inflammation of the airways; worsened cough & wheezing; reduced lung function; rise in asthma attacks; and cause of asthma in children. Cars, trucks, and buses are the largest sources of emissions, followed by power plants, diesel-powered heavy construction equipment, and other movable engines and industrial boilers. Man-made sources in the U.S. emitted 18 million metric tons of nitrogen oxides, mainly from burning fuels, in 2019. Emissions of nitrogen dioxide is anticipated to decline as clean-up of many of these sources continue in future years.

Effective control of NOx emissions requires control on both stationary sources and mobile transport sources. Each requires different strategies. This guideline focuses on control strategies for stationary sources (primarily fossil-fuel-fired electricity-generating plants). Some control systems are combustion control, choice of fuel, process modification, reburning, low NOx burners, flue gas recirculation (FGR), staged combustion (off-stoichiometric combustion), reduced air preheat & reduced firing rates, water or steam injection, low-excess-air firing (LEA), flue gas treatment, selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR).

The global nitrogen oxide control systems market forecast is segmented on the basis of technology and application. By technology, it is classified as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR), Low NOx Burner, Fuel Reburning, and Others. By application, it is categorized as Transportation, Industrial Application, Power generation & energy chemical, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this nitrogen oxide control systems industry report include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., CECO Environmental, Ducon Technologies Inc., Fuel Tech, Honeywell International Inc., John Wood Group plc, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., S.A. HAMON, Siemens AG and The Shell Group.

Key Findings of the Study

As per the technology product, the Low NOx Burner segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, industrial segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their operation due to less workforce. However, there is a sluggish decline in the global nitrogen oxide control systems market due to impact of COVID-19.

Furthermore, import and export activities were significantly impacted, which, in turn, adversely affected the industries using nitrogen oxide control systems and thereby affecting the global nitrogen oxide control systems market.

