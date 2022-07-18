AFGHANISTAN, July 18 - Nils Peterson is a China researcher at ISW. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BA in History and Chinese. Nils previously conducted research on the historical development of Chinese law. He is a 2021 alumnus of ISW's Hertog War Studies program.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.