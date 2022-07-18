Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,683 in the last 365 days.

Nils Peterson

AFGHANISTAN, July 18 - Nils Peterson is a China researcher at ISW. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BA in History and Chinese. Nils previously conducted research on the historical development of Chinese law. He is a 2021 alumnus of ISW's Hertog War Studies program.

You just read:

Nils Peterson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.