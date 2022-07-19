Blood Bank Market Top Impacting Factors that Can Win the Industry Globally 2027 | Leading Players, and Key Development

Blood Bank Market

Blood transfusion in emerging nations is expected to provide significant lucrative opportunities to market players.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Blood Bank Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027” this report published by Allied Market Research and it says, the global blood bank market size was valued at $13.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $21.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. Blood banks are primarily involved in collecting, processing, testing, storing, and distributing whole blood and blood products. Furthermore, the collected blood or blood products are extensively tested as well as processed, which increases blood prices.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5048

High prevalence of blood transfusion infections such as HIV and Hepatitis B worldwide, increase in the number of elderly population and high demand for safe blood complement the growth of the blood bank market. Increase in the prevalence of hematological diseases and increase in accidents are the major factors driving the growth of the global blood bank market.

Increasing wastage of donated blood and stringent rules and regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the blood bank market. Conversely, blood transfusion in emerging nations is expected to provide significant lucrative opportunities to market players

.

In a blood bank, products including whole blood, red blood cells, platelets and plasma are stored for a short period of time depending on the results of the test procedure. Furthermore, they provide distribution services to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, pharmaceutical companies, research centers and others. Currently, the demand for packed red blood cells over whole blood during transfusion is high among healthcare providers.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5048

The global blood bank market is segmented on the basis of product type, function, bank type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is classified as whole bloods, red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and white blood cells. The function segment includes collection, processing, testing, storage, and transportation. By bank type, it is bifurcated into private and public. Depending on end user, it is categorized as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, pharmaceutical companies, clinics & nursing homes, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• By Product Type: The blood bank market is divided into whole blood, red blood cell, platelet, plasma, and white blood cell. The red blood cell segment generated the highest revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

• By Function: The global blood bank market is divided into collection, processing, testing, storage, and transportation. The testing function accounted for the highest revenue in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

• By Region: The blood bank market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period, due to large number of blood donations, high cost of blood procurement & testing, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and low prevalence of infections transmitted through transfusion that fuels the demand for blood transfusion in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• A detailed quantitative analysis of the current blood bank market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists in identifying the prevailing blood bank market opportunities.

• An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global blood bank market is provided.

• The key regulatory guidelines for the blood bank market are critically dealt with according to geography.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5048

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• American Association Of Blood Banks

• America’s Blood Centers

• Australian Red Cross Society

• Blood Bank Of Alaska

• Canadian Blood Services

• Japanese Red Cross Society

• New York Blood Centre

• Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

• The American Red Cross

• Vitalant

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Burn Care Market

Radiodermatitis Market

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

• North America Blood Bank Market

• Japan Blood Bank Market

• South Korea Blood Bank Market

• Singapore Blood Bank Market

• Australia Blood Bank Market

• Europe Blood Bank Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.