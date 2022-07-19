Cenk Sidar Invited to Speak at Miami World Strategic Forum Organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas

Cenk Sidar, CEO of Enquire AI

Cenk Sidar, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enquire AI, was recently invited as a guest speaker in the 11th edition of the Miami World Strategic Forum

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cenk Sidar, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enquire AI, was recently invited by the Board of Governors of the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) and its Chairman, Paul Desmarais Jr, to participate as a guest speaker in the 11th edition of the Miami World Strategic Forum, one of the events organized by the IEFA. The World Strategic Forum will be held on October 31 and November 1st, 2022 at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami, FL under the general theme “Investing in Trust.” This year’s edition will be held in person with hybrid elements and will consist of a two-day series of compelling and real-time conversations among global leaders dedicated to discussing the world economy’s new trends, our societies’ current demands and our environmental necessities in order to successfully shape a better tomorrow.

Cenk Sidar has been invited to participate in person on Tuesday, November 1st, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, in a plenary session under the general theme: WEB 3.0: REBUILDING TRUST IN THE INTERNET. The International Economic Forum of the Americas extended the offer to Mr. Sidar as a valuable opportunity for him to share his views and perspectives about the internet’s next frontier and how it will revolutionize the way we communicate and operate. The session will be moderated by Olga Kharif, Senior Technology writer for Bloomberg / Businessweek. The abstract of the session as outlined below provides a preview of what will be discussed.

WEB 3.0: REBUILDING TRUST IN THE INTERNET

Web 3.0 is being preached as the logical next step in the internet’s evolution and the solution for several problems that users face on it these days. How far are we from a full-scale usage of 1eb 3.0? What infrastructure is needed to host this new form of using the internet? Apart from decentralization, more security and more privacy, what are other advantages of Web 3.0?

Cenk Sidar will join the 11th edition of the World Strategic Forum, which will be followed by the IEFA ecosystem, a 70,000+ strong network of international companies, global businesses, and government leaders that spans our five international platforms in Miami, Montreal, Toronto, Paris and Buenos Aires, and will be covered by its international media partners (The Financial Times, Les Echos, CNBC, Politico, Reuters, and Bloomberg). The event will also be taking advantage of the in-person attendance (3000+ participants) and the virtual attendance from last year (850,000+ views) as well as the growing media reach of the Conference (160 million distinct impressions).

In its previous editions, the IEFA welcomed top investors, influential decision-makers, and leaders of global industries such as Laurence D. Fink, Founder, Chairman and CEO, BlackRock; Mellody Hobson, President and Co-CEO, Ariel Investments; and Chairman, Starbucks Corporation; Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO, Honeywell; David R. Malpass, President, The World Bank Group; Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon; James P. Gorman, Chairman and CEO, Morgan Stanley; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF); Stacey Cunningham, President, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE); Robert A. Bradway, Chairman and CEO, Amgen; Joe Kaeser, Chairman, Siemens Energy; Jonas Prising, Chairman and CEO, ManpowerGroup; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO, TotalEnergies; Ivan Duque, President of Colombia; Paulo Guedes, Minister of the Economy, Brazil; Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, Nokia; Guillaume Faury, CEO, Airbus; Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group; Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO, Blackstone; and Jin Liqun, President, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

About Cenk Sidar and Enquire AI

Cenk Sidar is a future of work and Web3 evangelist. He is the co-founder and CEO of Enquire AI, a next generation insights platform that provides the world’s leading enterprises with an AI-powered platform to leverage global subject-matter expertise in real time. He is also a contributor at NextWave DAO, aiming to bridge Web2 to Web3 via community events, IRL panels, and a networking portal. Mr. Sidar began his professional career over 15 years ago as a Director of Infrastructure, Energy and Defence Programs at the American-Turkish Council. From there, he went on to ConStrat, before eventually starting Sidar Global Advisors, where he served as the CEO from its inception in 2010 until the end of 2017, supporting companies such as Microsoft, Kinross Gold Corporation, Hilton Worldwide and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Enquire AI is a Washington, D.C.-based company that leverages artificial intelligence in a tool for businesses to find global subject-matter expertise in real time. Its patented technology can match Fortune 500 clients with experts based in the region in question, all of which have years of experience in the target industry. Its AI-based algorithm uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to match the specific request to the best possible in-network expert; across 180 countries worldwide with varied expertise in business, academia, finance, economics, technology, medicine, sustainability politics and more. This makes the process faster, of higher quality, and more cost-efficient by optimizing resources.

