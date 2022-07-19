Griffin Capital Funding Now One of the Largest Church Financing Companies in the United States

The company has provided over $1.5 billion in closed church loans since 1999.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Griffin Capital Funding is pleased to announce it is continuing to provide church loan options as one of the largest finance companies of its kind.Griffin Capital Funding was founded in 1999 to provide church loan products to religious institutions across the United States of America. The company has grown to become one of the largest and most creative church financing companies in the country, boasting over $1.5 billion in closed church loans. Since its inception, Griffin Capital Funding has helped churches with loans as small as $50,000 up to its largest loan for one church of a whopping $35,000,000.According to the company, Griffin Capital Funding is informing churches that, due to fast rising interest rates, now is the ultimate time to refinance or make renovations to a property. With rates currently being very reasonable and slated to increase soon and into 2023, borrowing money now for the church makes perfect sense.“Our motto is: Tell them honestly, charge them fairly, and close them quickly,” says John Berardino. “We are here to help your church by providing the most competitive products available in the marketplace. Whether your church has excellent credit and is looking for the best rates and terms, or you are in trouble with your bank and in need of a loan to stop a foreclosure, we can probably help – especially now when rates are so low. Please call one of our analysts for a free, no obligation, no pressure consultation and let us show you why we are the best in the business.”For more information about Griffin Capital Funding, please visit www.church-loan.com About Griffin Capital FundingGriffin Capital Funding is an accredited financial firm that has become a proven, industry leader in the industry. The company has been awarded the highly esteemed President’s Volunteer Service Award for its exceptional services to churches across the nation. As a result of its superior dedication to helping others, Griffin Capital Funding has secured its place as the 49th Fastest Growing Financial Firm in the country, as ranked in 2008 by Inc. Magazine.