Florida Garage Door Pros Launches 3rd Annual ‘Rewarding Our Warriors’ Program

The program is designed to humbly thank Veterans and their families for the sacrifices they have made.

SPRING HILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team behind Florida Garage Door Pros is pleased to announce the launch of its 3rd annual Rewarding Our Warriors program Florida Garage Door Pros is a veteran and locally owned garage door company covering eight counties and The Villages in Florida. The company believes in providing top notch service to its customers, promising to do everything in its power to leave clients 100% satisfied. Florida Garage Door Pros’ dedication to excellent service begins with its commitment to finding the best talent in the garage door industry, offering experienced, knowledgeable, and fully screened technicians for every work order.In the company’s latest news, Florida Garage Door Pros is hosting its 3rd Rewarding Our Warriors Program. The program is an annual ‘thank you’ from the company’s staff to the Veterans of the communities in which they serve and includes the opportunity to fill in an online form to win a new garage door. A different winner will be announced every day of the week of Veteran’s Day and the company will promptly send a technician to each winner’s home to take measurements to order their new garage door.“As a Veteran, you and your family have sacrificed an incredible amount and we wanted to find a special way for our company to reward you for that,” says General Manager of the company, Will Faulkner. “Every day, during the week of Veteran’s Day, Florida Garage Door Pros will award a Veteran with a new garage door installed at absolutely no charge! As always, we appreciate our community’s support, and as such if you know a Veteran who may be in need of a new garage door, please feel free to submit their information on their behalf.”For more information about Florida Garage Door Pros, or it’s Rewarding Our Warriors program, please visit https://www.floridagaragedoorpros.com/rewarding-our-warriors/ About Florida Garage Door ProsFlorida Garage Door Pros is a professional Florida-based garage door company offering a wide breadth of garage door services, including garage door repairs, garage door openers, garage door screens, garage door springs, and new garage door installation. The company’s technicians drive fully stocked vehicles so they can complete most garage door repairs same day, 7 days a week.