Introducing John Pedone – The Power Broker Luxury Real Estate Advisor from South Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a real estate market saturated with run-of-the-mill agents and brokers, John Pedone is standing out from the crowd as the power broker luxury Real Estate Advisor in the South Florida area.As President and Founder of The Pedone Group , John Pedone leads a team of highly skilled Real Estate Advisors responsible for representing buyers and sellers of distinguished properties throughout South Florida. He has been consistently ranked as a Top Real Estate Advisor and has received the prestigious Icon Agent Award. Certified by the Institute of Luxury marketing, John has developed strategic marketing strategies and network connections to ensure his clients receive the highest standard of care and exposure.In his most recent news, John is pleased to announce the expansion of The Pedone Group into the South Florida real estate market - assisting affluent buyers and sellers in the luxury home market. Brokered by eXp Realty, John brings in-depth market knowledge while providing strategic marketing strategies for sellers and buyers to gain a competitive advantage in the real estate market.“Our goal at The Pedone Group is to exceed clients’ expectations while providing an unparalleled service in the industry,” John says. “As the founder and team leader of The Pedone Group, I aim to provide the best client experience possible while exceeding all expectations. We are committed to providing our clients with unparalleled results, leveraging our strong negotiation skills, award-winning marketing strategies, and the ability to showcase our luxury homes portfolio into the market.”“Our exclusive network with other top-producing luxury advisors and global real estate groups provides an additional layer of enhanced marketing support channels to guarantee the best results,” John continues. “As a seller, you want to effectively market the property and then negotiate to secure the highest possible price with the cleanest terms for the sale. Creating a smooth and efficient process for our clients requires a clear understanding of key marketing and sales strategies – and this is exactly what we do.”For more information about John Pedone or The Pedone Group, please visit https://www.pedonegroup.com/ About The Pedone GroupThe Pedone Group was founded by team leader, John Pedone, who launched his luxury real estate career in 2014 and quickly became the top luxury real estate advisor in his market. Throughout his career, John has consistently been ranked in the top 1% of Real Estate Advisors and has been recognized as an innovator in the industry. As a featured agent in Top Agent Magazine, a recipient of the prestigious Icon Real Estate advisor award, and a Guild Status Luxury agent by the Institute of Luxury Home Marketing, John takes pride in being a professional Real Estate Advisor, while providing clients with loyalty, clarity, and always looking out for their best interests.