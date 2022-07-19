Empowering Projects and Teams, PPM Express Now Integrates Monday.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- PPM Express has integrated the famous cloud based work management software, Monday.com. With teams and organizations now able to connect their boards through PPM Express, they turn the management software into a highly scalable Project Portfolio Management (PPM) platform.
A good PPM system is all about visibility, efficiency, automation and synchronizing data, projects and tasks. PPM Express has been delivering the services that allow teams to leverage different project management software to achieve their goals. Now, the team is proud to announce that their suite of services can be used with Monday.com for unprecedented enterprise agile portfolio management.
What PPM Express Offers
While Monday.com is recognized globally as an effective team and work management software, there are several things that it cannot do at the moment. PPM Express’ integration gives a completely new meaning to portfolio management as it effectively allows teams to integrate Monday.com boards into different portfolios and programs as per their needs.
Using the integration, organizations can keep track of all aspects of their projects, such as resource planning, budgeting, timelines and dates, task assignment, prioritization etc. Team members and leaders can use the PPM Express integration to keep all internal and external stakeholders on board by:
• Building strategic and tactical roadmaps for portfolios, programs, projects and products.
• Manage resource utilization, allocating finances, cost tracking and project risk management.
• Use Enterprise-grade reporting for analytics and decision making .
With more than 120 different Microsoft Power BI dashboards and report templates ready, each can be loaded and customized as per need to deliver a powerful report of different aspects of the project that have all the insights, yet are easy on the eye and do not create a clutter.
Integrate All Your Tools
A few project management tools do not bind PPM Express. Teams can use their existing software tools and can even connect different ones such as Azure DevOps, Jira Software, Microsoft Planner, MS Project and now Monday.com into a single, effective PPM Express view. This way the teams can continue to use the tools they are most comfortable with.
PPM Express has already helped over 300 companies achieve targets across 25,000 different projects. Request a trial today to see the effectiveness and gain access to an efficiency level never seen before.
Anton Kravtsov
