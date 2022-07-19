Introducing a Stronger, More Effective Way to Raise Money for Charity with Colossal
New professional fundraiser raises the bar for raising moneyPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colossal, a professional fundraising company that is in the business of supporting charity, introduces a stronger, more effective way to raise money—online competitions. Colossal has set its mission to provide extraordinary prizes and facilitate colossal donations through competitions that significantly impact lives and make the world a better place.
Colossal handles all aspects of each competition including marketing, technology, support, and prizes. 100% of the proceeds are donated to DTCare, a nationally registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that then distributes the donation to a designated charity.
Donations made through a Colossal competition go a long way. Every competition is optimized to run as lean as possible so Colossal can offer the highest pass-through rate possible to the charities it supports.
“Fundraising is tough and expensive. Galas, dinners, marathons, and campaigns take time and money to set up. That’s where we come in! We do all the heavy lifting to run highly effective fundraisers (so our charity partners don’t have to) while maintaining industry-low fees to ensure that most of every dollar donated goes directly into the cause. Professional Fundraisers (or Commercial Fundraisers) are arguably the most powerful way to raise money for charity in the modern world,” said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal.
The company is looking for brands, personalities, and agencies to help develop exciting opportunities that benefit everyone involved including the deserving competitors, competition winners, and charity partners.
Colossal is here for the long haul with a vision to become a global leader in modern giving by offering a powerful alternative method for charities to raise money and awareness for their organizations and the important work they do.
To become a charity partner, visit Colossal.org/contact-us.
