Dr. Brite’s Oral Care Kit Outperforms Market Leader

A recent study found that the use of the Dr. Brite Oral Care Kit resulted in significantly better plaque removal and gingival health than Crest’s toothpaste

FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brite– the California-based wellness brand that produces safe and effective natural solutions for oral health and hygiene – is pleased to announce that its new Healthy Gums Oral Care Kit has performed significantly better than a market-leading toothpaste in a recent study.

The May 2022 study was carried out by Dr. Petra Wilder-Smith, Professor and Director of Dentistry at the University of California, Irvine. The double-blind experiment involved 20 volunteers who practiced an oral health regimen for three weeks, either using a 3-piece test kit from Dr. Brite or the Crest Pro-Health product in the control group.

Statistical analysis of the data found that the Dr. Brite kit, consisting of toothpaste, mouthwash, and oral spray, resulted in superior gingival (gum) health and plaque removal.

“It gives me great pleasure as a passionate patient educator and healthcare provider to announce that these products are now available to the public,” commented Dr. Pooneh Ramezani, Dr. Brite's co-founder.

The organic, sulfate-free and alcohol-free Oral Care Kit is part of Dr. Brite’s range of sustainably produced and plant-based products for cleaning and personal care. The kit includes a hydrating mint-flavored oral gel pen to help heal gums.

“I created the Healthy Gums Kit to be the solution for healthier gums and teeth by featuring products that work together to help reduce plaque buildup, alleviate gum inflammation, and diminish gum bleeding,” added Dr. Pooneh Ramezani. “As a practicing dentist of over 20 years, I know how important it is for my patients to have a healthy, disease-free mouth.”

About Dr. Brite

Dr. Briteis a health and wellness brand that produces safe and effective solutions for the entire family and generations to come. Sisters Dr. Paris Sabo, MD, and Dr. Pooneh Ramezani, DDS, founded the company to create healthier personal care products. The Dr. Brite team has since been dedicated to making highly effective, toxin-free products available to every household.

To learn more about Dr. Brite’s Healthy Gums Oral Care Kits, click here.