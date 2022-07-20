WallySmarter.com Launches Accurate Walmart.com Seller Software

Number of Sellers on Walmart Wallysmarter.com makes Walmart Keyword Research Easy Wallysmarter.com Shows you Products to Sell on Walmart.com

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis Civin, Founder and CEO of Wallysmarter.com, has identified sellers on Walmart.com are finding it more profitable than selling on Amazon.com. Up to now, it's hard to know which Walmart products are selling well and getting good reviews. You could spend hours researching each product, or you could use WallySmarter.com to make this Walmart keyword research process quick and easy.“Our software is like junglescout.com, but only for Walmart products, so you can be sure that you're getting accurate data every time. We have the Walmart sales estimates for every product on Walmart.com, as well as the keywords customers use to buy. Its simple economics. We show the opportunities Walmart.com presents.” – Mr Civin.Walmart only began allowing 3rd party sellers in 2019, including sellers from outside the USA. The number of sellers on Walmart is increasing rapidly. What isn't as well known is that Walmart.com has almost 50% of the online traffic that Amazon.com has, despite having only a fraction of the number of sellers. That translates into more buyers for every seller on Walmart vs Amazon. To be exact, there are 1918 buyers for every seller on Walmart, whilst only 48 buyers for every seller on Amazon.Mr Civin explains that existing Amazon sellers are feeling the squeeze from Walmart's recent entry into the online marketplace. Amazon sellers have been hesitant to venture onto Walmart.com because there has not been any insight into the Walmart marketplace. However, Wallsmarter.com offers a Walmart API that gives large customers access to near real-time, accurate Walmart.com sales data.With the increase in potential for 3rd party sellers to sell using Walmart Fulfillment Services, it is more important than ever to have access to Walmart sales estimates and a Walmart product research tool . This enables the next generation of e-commerce entrepreneurs to dominate the Walmart marketplace. Mr Civin says that to find a hot selling product on Walmart - one that is easy to compete with - requires a database that has all Walmart.com products, and their Walmart sales estimates. It is only with a complete set of Walmart seller tools, is a seller able to find profitable products to sell.About WallySmarter.com:WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022, and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace. It is the first complete set of Walmart keyword tools , comprising a Walmart Chrome Extension, Walmart Sales Estimator, Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers. WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years. The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords.Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.Media ContactCompany Name: Wally Smarter Limited.Contact Person: Lewis CivinEmail: support@wallysmarter.comCountry: United StatesWebsite: https://www.wallysmarter.com/

