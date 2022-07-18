Find Addiction Rehabs Updates Resource on Dual Diagnosis Treatment Centers and More

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca Raton, Florida -

Find Addiction Rehabs (FAR), a company based in Boca Raton, FL that offers helpful resources on addiction treatment and rehab, has recently updated its online resource for dual diagnosis treatment, allowing an easier search for co-occurring disorder treatment alternatives across the United States. They have also recently published a blog post that serves as a guide to finding the right books for parents of those who are struggling with substance abuse. And finally, they have also recently published an article on what people can do when they are feeling hopeless.

In their comprehensive article on dual diagnosis treatment, they explain that approximately 50 percent of those who have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder will also have substance abuse disorder. And at present, about one in four people have a substance addiction and also a serious mental illness. Dual diagnosis treatment centers are needed to help these people.

A representative for Find Addiction Rehabs states, “Years of research have not identified one particular reason why people end up with a dual diagnosis. They have, however, found three different factors that they believe can lead to someone needing dual diagnosis treatment. These include chronic stress, traumatic experiences, and genetics. All of these factors can result in a person’s development of both a substance abuse problem and various mental health conditions. Furthermore, there are several specific mental health disorders that have been found to make someone more likely form an addiction. This often happens as people will abuse drugs or alcohol in an attempt to treat their mental health symptoms.”

Certain types of mental health issues tend to lead patients suffering from them to become addicted to alcohol or drugs. These include psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia, or personality disorders, such as bipolar or borderline personality disorder. Other mental issues that may also lead to addiction problems include: anxiety disorders; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD; depression; obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD; post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD; panic disorders; and psychotic disorders

In the article titled, “I Hate My Life: What to do When You’re Feeling Hopeless,” they point out that one of the common reasons for hating oneself or hating life is due to the presence of undiagnosed or untreated mental health disorder. An individual’s emotional and mental well-being is absolutely essential to his or her ability to effectively live life, and enjoy the process of doing so. However, many people who have mental health issues do not realize this or don’t have access to the appropriate support to address such problems. It is advisable for people who are feeling hopeless to look for a reliable mental health professional.

And when family members of those who are struggling with addiction, look for books to help them understand the problem and to be aware of the signs that a loved one may be struggling with an addiction. Books can help in eliminating the stigma around substance abuse. Furthermore, those who are struggling with an addiction will also read from books that they are not alone in their struggles. Also, these books can describe the difficulties of having an addiction in ways that make it easier to understand.

Find Addiction Rehabs was founded with the goal of offering helpful information resources that can guide people who are searching for treatment centers for addiction either for themselves or for their loved ones. They make available content on their site that is made up of expert articles and guest blogs, which implies that it is not the typical directory listing or directory website that only presents lists of addiction treatment centers. Instead, the website plays the role of a comprehensive information center for different kinds of addiction problems and behaviors and the modern approaches for treatment to help people who are struggling with an addiction to get them on the road towards recovery.

People who would like to learn more about the various resources available on substance abuse treatment, such as finding the right books for parents of substance abusers, can visit the Find Addiction Rehabs website or contact them through the telephone at any time of say or night for assistance.

