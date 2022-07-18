Graphics One Announces Screen Print RIP Trade-up Plan
Graphics One has announced a new plan that allows users of professional screen print software to upgrade to the latest version of ColorMate SP RIP from GO.
We have had many users of older versions of screen print RIP software let us know that they would like to migrate to GO ColorMate but have already invested in other RIP software. This is a win-win.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphics One has announced a brand-new plan that allows users of professional screen print software RIPs to upgrade to the latest version of ColorMate SP RIP from Graphics One. GO ColorMate SP RIP for screen printers offers amazing features that span from ease-of-use for new users to far more advanced features that professional screen printers would expect with professional software for screen printers.
— GO Marketing
Ten Key Reasons to Upgrade to ColorMate SP
• Complete package and not subscription-based. No monthly or annual fees for the initial version.
• Most advanced feature set for film positive printing.
• Both Mac and PC native versions are available.
• Includes both RIP and color separation capabilities; no need to purchase an added software package.
• Sole RIP developer to offer a complete turnkey film positive printing system.
• Only RIP company to manufacture its own film positive ink.
• Trade-up process is very simple. A user must provide the actual dongle, a copy of the sales receipt, or take a screenshot of the competitive RIP serial number to be eligible for the trade-up plan.
• All printer drivers 24-inches and under are eligible for the trade-up plan.
• Free weekly live online RIP training sessions included.
• All software RIPs are eligible for the GO ColorMate upgrade plan.
According to Graphics One Marketing, “We have had many users of older versions of screen print RIP software let us know that they would like to migrate to GO ColorMate but have already invested in other older RIP software. This new Trade-up Plan allows those users of other less capable RIPs to recoup some of their original investment with this plan. It is a win-win for all.”
Please note, that this plan ends on August 31, 2022.
