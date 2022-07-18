Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,680 in the last 365 days.

Graphics One Announces Screen Print RIP Trade-up Plan

GO Screen Print Trade-up Plan

GO Screen Print Trade-up Plan

Graphics One has announced a new plan that allows users of professional screen print software to upgrade to the latest version of ColorMate SP RIP from GO.

We have had many users of older versions of screen print RIP software let us know that they would like to migrate to GO ColorMate but have already invested in other RIP software. This is a win-win.”
— GO Marketing
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphics One has announced a brand-new plan that allows users of professional screen print software RIPs to upgrade to the latest version of ColorMate SP RIP from Graphics One. GO ColorMate SP RIP for screen printers offers amazing features that span from ease-of-use for new users to far more advanced features that professional screen printers would expect with professional software for screen printers.

Ten Key Reasons to Upgrade to ColorMate SP
• Complete package and not subscription-based. No monthly or annual fees for the initial version.
• Most advanced feature set for film positive printing.
• Both Mac and PC native versions are available.
• Includes both RIP and color separation capabilities; no need to purchase an added software package.
• Sole RIP developer to offer a complete turnkey film positive printing system.
• Only RIP company to manufacture its own film positive ink.
• Trade-up process is very simple. A user must provide the actual dongle, a copy of the sales receipt, or take a screenshot of the competitive RIP serial number to be eligible for the trade-up plan.
• All printer drivers 24-inches and under are eligible for the trade-up plan.
• Free weekly live online RIP training sessions included.
• All software RIPs are eligible for the GO ColorMate upgrade plan.

According to Graphics One Marketing, “We have had many users of older versions of screen print RIP software let us know that they would like to migrate to GO ColorMate but have already invested in other older RIP software. This new Trade-up Plan allows those users of other less capable RIPs to recoup some of their original investment with this plan. It is a win-win for all.”

Please note, that this plan ends on August 31, 2022.
###

Dan Barefoot
GO / Prism Inks
+1 818-679-8075
email us here

You just read:

Graphics One Announces Screen Print RIP Trade-up Plan

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Social Media, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.