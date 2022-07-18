IVC Filter Fractures and Inferior Vena Cava Occlusion Both Big Injuries, Very Bad Devices

Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Vigna, MD, JD, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and Certified Life Care Planner stated, “To date, Bard Pharmaceuticals and Cook Medical have not paid the price for the serious injuries caused by their portfolio of inferior vena cava (IVC) filters which remain in patients forever despite an overwhelming majority who never had a need for a permanent filter. Now, unfortunately, patients are at forever risk of progressive perforation of the filter legs, tilt that leads to further perforation and inferior cava stenosis, all of which may lead to filter fractures. My firm is representing the newly injured from these trash devices.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “There is no safer permanent filter than the Greenfield Filter as perforations and fractures are uncommon with this device. Unfortunately, for thousands of Americans who were implanted with retrievable filters, many have already perforation of the IVC causing inferior vena cava stenosis and are destined to fracture inside unknowing patients. Many physicians are now using chronic anticoagulation of patients with retained IVC filters because they are thrombogenic and are at risk of pulmonary embolism caused by the filter.”

Dr. Vigna explains, “My firm is at the point with the vaginal mesh litigation and IVC filter litigation where we can ramp up and put a trial work product together if a case does not settle within four to five weeks. We are training lawyers in the vaginal mesh litigation to understand the mechanism of nerve injuries caused by polypropylene device and understand the pathway to litigate the heavy-weight polypropylene slings off the market. My attorney partners will be going forward until the last IVC filter fracture and the last polypropylene sling or transvaginal mesh device is removed.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. His vaginal mesh cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas who specialize in ‘one off’ catastrophic injuries caused by vaginal mesh devices.”

Learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia.