District-wide chip seal project could cause delays

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Motorists around southeast Wyoming can expect delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 begins its annual chip sealing project on Wednesday, July 27th, weather permitting.

Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction.

Crews with Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. will begin the project in Carbon County on Wyoming Highway 487 near Medicine Bow, between mile markers 0-9. This work will likely be done in two phases.

Next, crews will address sections on Wyoming Highway 76, east and west, at mile markers 215.6-222.19 near Rawlins. As well as a portion on Wyoming Highway 789 at mileposts 40-50 in Baggs, and in Savery on Wyoming Highway 70 at mile markers 24.9-31.5.

Crews will then move to Albany County, and chip seal Wyoming Highway 11 from mileposts 0-10.94 by Centennial.

Finally, they will wrap up work in Laramie County on Wyoming Highway 212 from mile markers 6-8.12 in Cheyenne.

Drivers should be aware of potential delays as pilot cars operations will be in place on all 2-lane highways. Also, be aware of fly rock and follow 30 MPH speed limit signs through construction zones to eliminate potential vehicle damage.

In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones. Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.