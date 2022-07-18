Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Announces 2022 School Resource Officer of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced that Officer Jose Castellanos of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department is the winner of the 2022 School Resource Officer of the Year Award. Officer Castellanos moved from the New York Police Department to the SCSPD, becoming a Florida hero for students. Providing security for the school, as well as mentoring students, Officer Castellanos is making a positive impact on the lives of those he serves.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We ask officers from other states who may feel unacknowledged for their work to move to Florida—the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation. Officer Castellanos answered that call, and we are proud to welcome him into our law enforcement family. His work serving students is leaving a lasting, positive impact on lives across the school district. I am excited to name Officer Castellanos the 2022 School Resource Officer of the Year, and I want to use this opportunity to encourage other officers from around the country to follow in his footsteps and become a Florida hero. “

Officer Castellanos began working as a School Resource Officer at Booker High School in 2021. Upon arrival, Officer Castellanos immediately started forming relationships with staff and students. He quickly became a positive male role model to many students. While participating in Big Brothers Big Sisters, Officer Castellanos met a student struggling in school. The relationship fostered by Officer Castellanos helped the student improve grades, shift direction in the community and become an example of hope for other students in similar situations.

The success of Officer Castellanos and his mentee is highlighted by BBBS in its new campaign. The organization wants to encourage other mentors and mentees to follow in the footsteps of this power pairing. The program is hoping to match roughly 200 youths with positive male role models to help provide guidance to students.

Remarks from members of the BHS leadership team portray Officer Castellanos’s diligent work in the high school to be nothing short of inspirational.

Booker High School Assistant Principal Greg Rumph said, “In sum, my role as administrator would be much more difficult without Officer Castellanos, he is invaluable to the Booker High family that pridefully serves and protects all those under his watch.”

Officer Castellanos received recognition of becoming the 2022 School Resource Officer of the Year at the Florida School Resource Officers Association Conference.