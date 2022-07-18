Human Augmentation Market size worth $ 708.79 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 20.97% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing demand for AI-powered devices for healthcare services, growing adoption across the fitness industry, and lucrative applications across defense and industrial use, amongst others, are fueling the growth of the Human Augmentation Market.

Global Human Augmentation Market Overview

The demand for human augmentation across the healthcare industry is growing during the forecasted period, as it helps in transforming health. Human augmentation is used potentially in prosthetics and bionics to replicate or enhance pre-existing human functions. Such functions which are lost or the people never those functions can be replicated by creating medical aids to help those people to regain such functions back. Prosthetic limbs are the best example of human augmentation in healthcare; it helps to enhance the physical capabilities of humans suffering from mobility difficulties. Thus, the application of human augmentation can regain mobility with minimal invasiveness.

Furthermore, bionic eyes, bionic lenses, and mechanical eye implants are other human augmentation devices that enhance human eye-sight within pre-existing eye structures. Augmented exoskeleton or powered exoskeleton helps to provide support to the human body in case of mobility difficulties. Thus, the demand for human augmentation across the healthcare industry around the world is growing as it offers lucrative benefits to users. Furthermore, human augmentation applies augmented reality, virtual reality, machine learning, and rest of other innovative technologies; thus, the demand for the human augmentation across different industry applications such as medical, defense, aerospace, defense, education, and industrial, amongst others, is growing.

Key Developments

In May 2022, Magic Leap announced a strategic partnership with Globant to scale enterprise AR adoption and to develop and deploy tailored software solutions for enterprise customers.

In September 2021, B-Temia Inc. announced the launch of a brand-new version of its flagship product, Keeogo. Commercialized under the name Keeogo+, the new smart-powered orthosis is designed to improve the experience of both users and clinicians – and to be an even greater game-changer.

Key Players

The major players in the market are B-Temia, BrainGate, Ekso Bionics, Google, Magic Leap, Raytheon, Rewalk Robotics, Samsung Electronics, Second Sight Medical, Vuzix Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Human Augmentation Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Human Augmentation Market, By Product In-Built Augmentation Wearable Augmentation





Human Augmentation Market, By Application



Medical Defense Industrial Other





Human Augmentation Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



