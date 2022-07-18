Building & Infrastructural Development in North American Region Driving Sales of Road Reclaimers, Concludes Fact.MR

Top Prominent Players in the Road Reclaimers Market Are WIRTGEN, Caterpillar, Bomag, Ammann and Liugong Machinery, etc.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, says that the global road reclaimer market would record US$ 532.6 Mn in 2022 and have a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR moves further stating that demand for road reclaimer is increasing due to governments across the globe encouraging repairing the damaged roads, with Europe and North America collectively holding more than 50% of the market share.



A road reclaimer comes across as one of the valuable engineering equipment used for stabilizing the deteriorating roads or go for a reclaimed, fresh road surface by diluting asphalt layer and entirely mixing it with underlying base. During this process, binding agents, foamed asphalt, blending cement, or other materials could be incorporated.

For Critical Insights on Road Reclaimers Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=712

Growing application possibilities, particularly in the mining, oil, agriculture, and construction sectors, are anticipated to support the development of the road reclaimer market. When the soil base needs to be strengthened or improved, road reclamation is also done for new pavement construction.

What’s Slowing Down Demand Growth of Road Reclaimers?

“Rising Awareness of Environmental Harm May Lower Usage of Road Reclaimers”

According to James Cook University researchers, the economy and the environment may both be at risk from the rapid expansion of large-scale road projects around the world.

These researchers have examined massive, ongoing road projects all around the world and have identified critical areas that need to be limited to avoid severe unintended risks and expenses.

Limiting the length-wise scope of new road projects being proposed in high-rainfall regions, particularly in countries of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, is the most important of these priorities.

Roads soaked in rainfall quickly produce potholes, landslides, and enormous cracks. The experts claim that a number of highways intended for mountainous, marshy, or damp areas cannot be built purely on the basis of economic considerations.

To learn more about Road Reclaimers Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=712

Key Segments Covered in Road Reclaimers Industry Survey

Road Reclaimer Market by Capacity :



Less than 10 Tons

10-20 Tons 20-30 Tons Above 30 Tons



Road Reclaimer Market by Application :



Road Construction

Airports Wharves Public Engineering Mining Oil Agriculture





Road Reclaimer Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Developments

Emphasis on product innovation along with incorporation of new technologies to be the major focal points of the key participants.

Xlz210 reclaimers from XCMG, have been designed for working on the soil surfaces. Working weight of this ISO 9001:2000-certified, semi-automatic road reclaimer, is 21K Kg. The major purpose of these machine series is ability of working in the sensitive oil environments.

Roadtec is into incorporation of a cooling system drawing air from machine’s top prior to its exhaustion via radiator package. Thus, the operator could get benefited through dust-free and clean atmosphere.

Get Customization on Road Reclaimers Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=712

Key players in Road Reclaimers Market

WIRTGEN

Caterpillar

Bomag

XCMG

Case

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES Ltd.

JCB

Dynapac

Volvo

Shantui

Key Takeaways from Road Reclaimers Market Study

North America holds 29.3% of the market share.

Europe contributes for 25.7% of the entire market.

Higher spending on infrastructure along with fast expanding construction sector are expected to be the major driving factors to road reclaimer market

The market could see an inclination towards advanced and user-friendly road reclaimers.

About the Automotive Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned automobile team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain-

Automotive Whiplash Protection System Market- The global automotive whiplash protection system market is estimated at USD 2.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Vibration Motors Market- The global vibration motor market is estimated at USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 24.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2032.

Automotive Rear Spoiler Market- The global automotive rear spoiler market is estimated at USD 3.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 7.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market- The global recreational off-highway vehicles market is estimated at USD 15.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 54.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Third Party Logistics Market- The global third-party logistics market size is estimated at US$ 1,031 Bn in 2022 and US$ 2,144 Bn by 2032 while exhibiting a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of e-commerce and the advent of smart technologies are the key factors propelling the market growth in the assessment period.

Car Air Filter Market- The global car air filter market is estimated at USD 9.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Car Radiator Market- The global car radiator market is estimated at USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 8.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Powertrain Market- The global automotive powertrain market is estimated at USD 435.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 719.3 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Vibration Control System Market- The global automotive vibration control system market is estimated at US$ 165.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a market valuation of US$ 262.8 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Winter Tires Market- The global winter tires market is valued at US$ 24.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to surpass US$ 36.6 Bn valuation by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter