Nastel Recognized as Leader in Integration Infrastructure Management & Transaction Observability by GigaOm
New Analyst Report Details Emerging i2M Sector, Market Landscape, and Key Insights for IT and Business-level Buyers
Nastel is uniquely placed when it comes to understanding the configuration information and message content of messaging middleware and integration infrastructure”PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, the world’s #1 i2M (Integration Infrastructure Management) company, today announced that it has been rated as a leader in GigaOm’s new Integration Infrastructure Management & Transaction Observability Sonar Report.
— Saurabh Sharma, GigaOm
In the report, Nastel was identified as filling a gap in the market, as observability and AIOps tools have a blind spot regarding the understanding of the data in, and context of, the messages in middleware and other integration layer data feed.
GigaOm states, “Nastel has strong credentials in integration infrastructure management, a use case not covered by most observability and AIOps tools. It is uniquely placed when it comes to understanding the configuration information and message content of messaging middleware and integration infrastructure in complex enterprise IT setups, combining it with other relevant data to deliver 360-degree situational awareness.”
Sonar reports are an exploration of cutting-edge solutions and technologies at the “Best moment for technology adoption with limited risk and high ROI.”
This report highlights that the development of resilient service delivery systems with high uptime is one of the key objectives for enterprises and this requires proper tooling and execution across multiple interrelated disciplines, including:
• Monitoring: Understanding whether all software components are working properly in a service-centric manner.
• Observability: Enabling end-to-end visibility into applications, systems, APIs, microservices, networks, infrastructure, and more.
• AIOps: Using comprehensive visibility to derive meaning from the collected data to achieve actionable insights about the best courses of action.
As the first company to offer a comprehensive i2M platform, Nastel has already helped many of the world’s largest companies, in financial services and many other industries, to address complex integration layer problems and risks, while enabling them to extract intelligence and insights via the integration infrastructure layer.
Nastel’s placement as a Leader in GigaOm’s Sonar Report comes on the heels of several momentum-building analyst reports and studies about the emerging i2M sector, Nastel’s platform, and the ROI and total economic impact that enterprises are already receiving from utilizing a leading i2M platform. The 2022 GigaOm Radar for AIOPs also names Nastel as a Leader.
For more information, see the full report here: GigaOm Sonar: Integration Infrastructure Management and Transaction Observability
Related Resources:
• 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for AIOps
• Total Economic Impact™ of Nastel’s Integration Infrastructure Management
About Nastel:
Nastel Technologies helps companies achieve flawless delivery of digital services powered by integration infrastructure. Nastel delivers Middleware Management, Monitoring, Tracking, and Analytics to detect anomalies, accelerate decisions, and enable customers to constantly innovate, answer business-centric questions and provide actionable guidance for decision-makers.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel has been privately held and profitable since its inception, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The Nastel Platform includes AutoPilot for proactive real-time monitoring, XRay for end-to-end transaction tracking and analytics, and Navigator for multi-middleware management.
Laura Boccardo
Nastel Technologies
+1 718-926-3447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn