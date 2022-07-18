Edward Lemmo Esq. Ramps Up Services for Personal Injury Fatality Lawsuits
Edward Lemmo Esq. can get fair compensation in lawsuits involving personal injuries, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and other damages
Ed is professional and very down-to-earth. He helped my son and me with a personal injury matter. The service and level of genuine concern my family received as a client was impeccable.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone can suffer an unforeseen injury, whether in the driver or passenger seat or when walking along the sidewalk. Damages caused by accidents such as slips, trips, and falls, automobile accidents, medical malpractices, and construction site accidents can bring about life-altering, serious injuries. Loss of wages, extensive after-care, and mental trauma are only a few of the difficulties that come with a personal injury. Suffering from such injury damages alone is overwhelming, and those experiencing the losses of an accidental injury should seek an insurance claim or compensation against the offender. It becomes essential for the victim to approach an experienced personal injury attorney to be able to secure a rightful claim fairly and without delay. Manhattan personal injury lawyers at Edward Lemmo Esq. help their clients to procure appropriate compensation or settlements against personal law injuries and for the emotional distress caused by them. This includes taking upon personal injury lawsuits that involve a fatality or death due to negligence or malpractice.
— Danielle Ogilvie
Negligence or unsafe practices at a construction site may cause a violent slip and fall accident, leading to a serious injury or sometimes even loss of life. Similarly, there can be a case of wrongful death, failure to diagnose and treat fatal diseases, other medical complications, dog bite cases, and other such accidents that require comprehensive profiling of the cause and the type of damages. There is every chance of insurance agencies approaching the injured party and attempting a quick, and often unfair, settlement with the intent to limit the pay-out and avoid any legal complication for the insurer. An experienced injury lawyer at a law firm such as Edward Lemmo Esq. can skillfully and smartly help the plaintiff negotiate to ensure they do not get misled or misrepresented. Letting a specialized personal law attorney step in can be the key to a timely and fair legal settlement.
Managing legal fees and medical bills can pose a challenge when it comes to the more serious personal injuries that need extensive care even after being discharged from the hospital. The sufferer might not have a medical insurance plan that covers months of rehabilitation services or at-home care attendants. However, the more seasoned legal offices put their best foot forward to provide maximum help to their clients in such situations. For example, law firms like Edward Lemmo Esq. often offer free consultation and do not charge fees if they do not help steer the verdict in favor of the plaintiff.
About Edward Lemmo Esq.
Owned and operated by Edward Lemmo, Edward Lemmo Esq. is a law firm located on the Upper West side of Manhattan, practicing personal injury law. With over 37 years of experience in this legal domain, Edward Lemmo is a member of the New York State Trial Lawyers and has been ranked highly by attorney rating services like AVVO. The firm has won an award for Top Verdicts in 2011. The legal expert has secured millions of dollars in settlements. With flexible and customer-friendly services, Edward Lemmo is happy to visit his clients at home or at healthcare facilities for timely consultation.
