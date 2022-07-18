IT Vortex Flexible Cloud Hosting Can Inspire Digital Success for Businesses

New York-based IT Vortex provides trusted IT services with complete security of data and disaster recovery with zero downtime

Quick and reliable, detailed and caring. Great technology company that takes care of all IT needs. Would recommend to ANY business looking to continue to grow” — John Stierli

ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The internet continues to evolve, and the digital medium continues to enthrall and disrupt in many unexpected ways. As businesses increase their digital footprints with online platforms such as websites, applications, and software, becoming a part of their everyday operations, there is every reason to search for a better IT services provider. Apart from the actual presence of a website made accessible globally through the internet, a website’s hosting can also be responsible for storage, turning information into shareable and actionable data assets. However, traditional hosting has some limitations. Without enough bandwidth to accommodate the increasing use of the internet, meet seasonal demands, or accommodate traffic spikes, traditional hosting services used by organizations or individuals can put up restrictions. To keep up, businesses are switching from traditional hosting to cloud hosting—looking beyond the obvious choice of IT service providers.Agile cloud hosting offers complete security and reliability. Therefore, it becomes necessary for organizations to hire IT companies such as IT Vortex, LLC, which offer a range of solutions such as cloud hosting, disaster recovery, and complete computer support and services While there is no rule that establishes shared hosting as less efficient, businesses using non-dedicated hosting can be more prone to their database crashing or the business going offline apart from more data safety threats. If another website on the same hosting server gets infected with malware or some type of virus, other websites sharing the server can be taken offline for security purposes. The downtime caused by this affects the company and can be avoided by changing to cloud servers.Cloud hosting service providers like IT Vortex can help businesses migrate to cloud servers quickly and without much downtime. Along with cloud hosting, they also offer a computer security service and disaster recovery service to protect company data and resources.With a traditional server, receiving more traffic than anticipated can lead a website to overload and crash or go offline. Unfortunately, this puts the organizational data on the hardware or server at risk. Using a cloud hosting service means that a company website is spread across several data centers and servers that are interconnected through the cloud. They all carefully store the same data and information fed to them by the organization, making sure other servers keep the website Live and running, even if one server goes offline. IT Vortex, LLC ensures this data recovery service to help keep client data safe with their damage-proof technology.Cloud hosting servers scale to allow and accommodate higher traffic and tend to offer more, pay-as-you-go plans. Traditional hosting servers have fixed, flat rates, charging companies a monthly or annual subscription. Cloud hosting presents a much more affordable and economical alternative. Users only need to pay for the resources they use on a monthly or even hourly basis. This solves the issue of lower traffic as well. The team of experts at IT Vortex is experienced in the IT services industry and equipped to help businesses grow and expand across the cloud, targeting maximum customer satisfaction for all business requirements.About IT Vortex, LLCWith its headquarters in New York, IT Vortex, LLC has data centers branched out across the US. The end-to-end service provider has a team of professional IT engineers with years of experience in the industry. Offering high-end cloud hosting services, data recovery, and computer support & security services, IT Vortex, LLC has partnered with VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, Dell, Fortinet, Condusiv, TrendMicro, and ACTi.IT Vortex237 W Midland Ave, Paramus,NJ 07652, United States+18447040684

IT Vortex: Born in the Cloud - Service Provider