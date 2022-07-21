LocalGood Launches Online Community Helping Artisans and Art Lovers Make a Difference

LocalGood's logo and mission Ceramic Bowls by Cheryl Williams Framed piece by Aether Erebus Photography

The website and shop was founded to help artists and art spaces connect with new markets and support the causes closest to them

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LocalGood – the website and online store created to connect independent artists with patrons who appreciate their craft and dedication – is proud to unveil its community and initial partnership with 15 artists from throughout the US.

The site was created and launched during the pandemic as a way to provide independent artisans with additional income by selling their work on LocalGood’s online store, as well as raising donations for local causes. The site is open to all artists no matter where they are in their journey and allows them to share a portion of profits with a charity of their choice. The current cohort includes sculptors, potters, painters, photographers, and jewelers from cities across the US.

In addition to providing an e-commerce platform for its artists, LocalGood creates social media content to promote their work and make announcements about their physical appearances. The LocalGood blog creates a space for socially conscious customers and supporters to get to know the artists better and read about the shows, art festivals, or shops they are working with.

Desiree Vuocolo, founder of LocalGood, is a single mom with a full-time job in healthcare who has always been drawn to the art world. The platform is a passion project for Vuocolo, driven to share her enthusiasm for discovering hidden artistic treasures, and to elevate under-sung artists.

“I started to craft a plan and discussed the idea with coworkers and friends around creating something that would help local artists. To my surprise, I received immediate and enthusiastic support and the idea grew into LocalGood,” explained Vuocolo.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who helped me get this project off the ground, to those who provided their services pro-bono, and of course to our wonderful artists who make LocalGood a special place,” she added.

To learn more about LocalGood and its supported artists, visit https://local-good.com.