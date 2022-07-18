Statewide 988 Roll-Out

Starting July 16, 2022, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number will transition to an easy-to-remember 3-digit number (988). The 988 Lifeline is an easy to remember so that anyone can call to receive support when experiencing a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use related crisis. To reach the 988 Lifeline, people can call or text 988 or chat at Lifeline (988lifeline.org). People who are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support may also use 988 to receive guidance and support.

When Californians dial 988, they will be directed to one of 13 Lifeline crisis call centers. The call will be routed based on the caller’s area code. California’s call centers are part of the broader 988 Lifeline crisis center network. If a local crisis center is unable to take the call, the caller is automatically routed to a national backup crisis center.

The 988 Lifeline represents an unprecedented opportunity to design and build a robust behavioral health crisis prevention, response and care system. The Crisis Care Continuum – Plan (CCC-P) will provide recommendations on how to seize this moment to invest in California’s future mental health and wellness.

Learn more about the CCC-P.