Kinetic GPO Collaborates with Wintergreen Learning Materials to Provide a Compliant Group Purchasing Contract
This contract offers quality, affordable school and childcare supplies, including curriculum materials, physical education, special needs, furniture, teacher resources, and much more...”CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic GPO today announced that they have awarded a three-year contract to Wintergreen Learning Materials. Kinetic GPO is a cooperative purchasing organization established for the broader public sector, nonprofit and municipalities, academics, school boards, and health and social services (MASH) entities across Canada. The contract, RFSO 22-02, took effect June 1, 2022, and will remain active through May 31, 2025, with an option to extend the term for an additional period of up to two years.
— Chris Penny, CEO of Kinetic GPO
Through this competitively solicited contract, Kinetic GPO members will have access to over 15,000 early learning childcare and educational products.
“The agreement with Kinetic GPO supports our ability to service customers across the continuum of education, and we are honored to work closely with public entities across Canada,” said (name), (title) Wintergreen Learning Solutions. “Our goal is to partner and work alongside them to drive cost savings and greater efficiencies within their organizations.”
Kinetic GPO conducts procurement in a fair, open, and transparent manner compliant with the International and Regional Trade Agreements. Membership is free with no volume commitments.
“Kinetic GPO is excited to have product offerings from Wintergreen Learning Materials added to our strong portfolio of contracts. This contract offers quality, affordable school, and childcare supplies, including curriculum materials, physical education, special needs, furniture, teacher resources, and much more to all our participating members,” said Chris Penny, CEO of Kinetic GPO.
For more information about Kinetic GPO or to become a member, please visit www.kineticgpo.ca.
About Kinetic GPO
Kinetic GPO is a national broader public sector collaborative purchasing organization, established in 2017, whose contracts have been competitively bid in a fair, open, and transparent manner to vendors for commonly purchased products and services, including technology, fleet, office supplies, maintenance, HVAC, roofing, groundskeeping, playground, operations, furniture, mowers, energy solutions, managed print services, school supplies and construction consistent with the regional and national trade agreement requirements. Entities that must comply with regional and national trade agreements, such as municipalities, higher education, schools, healthcare, non-profits, and all other public sector entities, use Kinetic GPO contracts to increase their efficiency and economy when procuring goods and services. As a national purchasing cooperative, Kinetic GPO leverages a large pool of purchasing potential and allows entities to receive a combined buying power regardless of the entity’s size.
About Wintergreen Learning Materials
A proudly Canadian-owned and operated company, Wintergreen Learning Materials has been sourcing and supplying school supplies and related products to Canadian education customers for over 40 years. Their vast selection of over 15,000 early learning school supplies and related products features a prodigious 50% that are exclusive to Wintergreen in Canada. This exclusivity is important to their customers due to stringent product quality control, rigorous safety standards, and a full lifetime Wintergreen warranty on each product that they carry.
They service over 50,000 customers across Canada, which includes school boards, schools, libraries, hospitals, municipalities, and non-profits. Wintergreen provides its customers with an experienced, bilingual customer service department that boosts quick response times and a 98% first-call success rate, and a knowledgeable team of Sales Consultants. They also offer convenient ordering options (web, email, phone, fax), timely delivery, installation and assembly services, and waste-removal options.
From the team that selects reliable, safe, and durable products to the team that ensures those products get to the customer in time for their grand opening, every order is treated with care by individuals who work together to make sure that the customer is happy with everything that they purchased from Wintergreen.
Kerri Ann Daniels
Kinetic GPO
+1 306-525-4393
KerriAnn@KineticGPO.ca