LUCID LANE ANNOUNCES SIX KEY ADDITIONS TO SENIOR LEADERSHIP
Company Deepens Executive Team to Enhance Commitment to Preventing and Reversing Opioid and Benzodiazepine Medication DependenceLOS ALTOS, CA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucid Lane, the digital health startup that combines teletherapy and proprietary technology to enable the prevention and reversal of medication dependence and its many downstream problems, today announced the addition of six recent hires to its executive leadership team: Jamie Lewis as Chief Commercial Officer, Beau Norgeot, PhD as Chief Data Officer, Barrett Larson, MD as Senior Vice President of Innovation, Bill Shaw as Senior Vice President of Sales, Jay Petrishin, RN FACHE as Vice President of Clinical Services and Orlie Benjamin as Senior Director of Marketing. Each of these executives will play a key role in helping guide the company’s rapid growth since its Series A funding.
Jamie Lewis - Chief Commercial Officer
Charged with scaling Lucid Lane, Jamie Lewis brings 18 years of healthcare leadership and medical device experience to her role as Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to joining the company, Jamie served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Outset Medical. There she architected the company’s strategy and commercial infrastructure, driving sales from zero to $100M in seven years and leading to its successful IPO in 2020. Previously, she served in various leadership roles at Intuitive Surgical, growing sales and market development efforts during the high-adoption phase of surgical robotics. During her tenure, the company grew from $227M to $2B. She began her career at Stryker. Jamie received her undergraduate degree at The Ohio State University where she was a four year starting point guard for the women’s basketball team and subsequently drafted in the WNBA by the Washington Mystics.
Beau Norgeot, PhD - Chief Data Officer
As Chief Data Officer, Dr. Beau Norgeot incorporates AI and machine learning into Lucid Lane’s clinical platform to help optimize member treatments and outcomes. Previously Beau served as the Staff Vice President of Clinical AI at Anthem, building enterprise-class software products that delivered digital precision medical solutions. Beau has also worked at the Computational Genomics Institute developing distributed solutions for genomics big data along with clinical predictive models and web applications. He completed his PhD at University of California San Francisco under the guidance of Atul Butte, the Chief Data Scientist for the University of California Health System, where he worked collaboratively with physicians to develop novel AI-driven research in rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and pregnancy. Beau is the author of numerous research publications, a creator of open-source software projects, a thought leader and speaker on AI in healthcare, has won multiple academic grants, is an Amazon Research Fellow and an ARCs Fellow, and has developed deep learning methods for precision medicine at Microsoft Research.
Barrett Larson, MD - Senior Vice President of Innovation
A board certified anesthesiologist with a focus on medical technology, Dr. Barrett Larson leads Lucid Lane’s clinical and product innovation efforts to prevent the development of opioid dependence after surgery. He has grown his medical career at Stanford University as a medical student, resident and, currently, as a Clinical Assistant Professor. As well, Barrett was Co-founder and CEO of Leaf Healthcare, commercializing the first remote patient monitoring system for pressure injury prevention, which was acquired by global medtech company, Smith and Nephew. Dr. Barrett has over 50 issued and pending patents and numerous peer-reviewed publications.
Bill Shaw - Senior Vice President of Sales
Bill Shaw brings 19 years of healthcare sales and leadership experience to Lucid Lane. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Ekso Bionics, where he focused on accelerating adoption of the company’s medical technologies. He has held sales and leadership positions at Fortune 500 companies including Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, and Salesforce.com, as well as at several startup companies. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science.
Jay Petrishin, RN FACHE - Vice President of Clinical Services
Jay Petrishin, RN FACHE is a board-certified Nurse Leader with over 20 years experience focused on community healthcare and at-need populations. As Vice President of Clinical Services at Lucid Lane, Jay aligns healthcare administration, nursing and case management to improve member outcomes. Prior to joining Lucid Lane, he served as Vice President of Clinical Operations at Wellmed Medical Management, Director of Outpatient Medical Services at TIRR Memorial Hermann, and as a contract nurse for various companies, including developing wrap-around primary care clinics in Medicaid communities with United HealthCare’s Community and State Care Transformation Team. He began his medical career in the US Army while simultaneously earning his BS and MS in Health Sciences and Practice Leadership at The George Washington University. He completed his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Houston Health Science Center.
Orlie Benjamin - Senior Director, Marketing
Orlie Benjamin brings to Lucid Lane 15+ years of leadership across a variety of industries, with expertise in digital marketing, experience strategy, brand marketing, partnerships, product marketing, analytics and pricing. Previously a key leader at Fortune 500 companies including Victoria’s Secret, NetJets, DSW, American Airlines and Scotts Miracle Gro, Orlie is seasoned in leading large scale solutions from strategy to implementation across many facets of marketing. Most recently, Orlie led growth initiatives at Scotts Miracle Gro with a focus on building new digital brands, providing leadership for venture capital investments and leading corporate strategic partnerships and licensing initiatives. Orlie holds a JD MBA from The Ohio State University and a BA from the University of Michigan.
ABOUT LUCID LANE:
Lucid Lane is a digital health startup that combines teletherapy and proprietary technology to enable the prevention and reversal of unnecessary medication dependence and its many downstream problems. Lucid Lane works in partnership with physicians to provide a collaborative care system for patients, raising the standard of care. Patients experience a real time and personalized solution through the Lucid Lane method, which provides ongoing measurement and monitoring, personalized treatment planning and timely interventions. The company, led by veteran technologists and practicing physicians, is based in Los
