Waste-Derived Biogas Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers and Growth, 2030

Biogas serve as a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels, due to rise in concerns about the overuse of fossil fuels

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global waste-derived biogas market generated $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Low-cost substitutes to conventional sources and high number of investments toward renewable sources of fuel and energy drive the growth of the global waste-derived biogas market. However, high preliminary investments for setting up the plants restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, waste-derived economy presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The global waste-derived biogas market analysis has been done on the basis of source, application, and region. Depending on source, the market is categorized into livestock manure, sewage, food waste, and crop residue. The crop residue segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the sewage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9%.

The applications covered in the study include residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial garnered the largest share in 2020, whereas the commercial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

Europe is expected to be acquire the fastest growing region due to implementation of stringent emission norms, rise in awareness to adopt clean fuel, and increase in demand for waste-derived biogas from end-use industries. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030.

The major companies profiled in this report include AAT Abwasser- und Abfalltechnik GmbH, Bekon Biogas Energy Inc., Biogen Greenfinch, Cargill Inc., Clarke Energy, Environmental Products & Technology Corp., N-bio GmbH, Siemens AG, WELTEC BIOPOWER GMBH, and Zorg Biogas.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The worldwide lockdown has suspended municipal electricity production, on-site electricity production, and transportation fuel activities, which declined the demand for waste-derived biogas.

• Manufacturing of oil & gas and other products across the globe was halted, due to unavailability of raw materials and dearth of labor, which hampered the waste-derived biogas market growth.

• Moreover, increase in the demand-supply gap, price volatility, and government policies such as increased emphasis toward bio-based products and incorporating green initiatives are expected to affect the growth of various end-use industries. In terms of its immediate and long-term effect on industry and consumers, the COVID-19 pandemic has outpaced any headwind ever encountered.

