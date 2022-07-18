Clock Buffer Market Size Worth $3.57Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The clock buffer market is expected to grow from US$ 2.11 billion in 2021 to US$ 3.57 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028.

The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Clock Buffer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Differential Clock Buffer, Single Ended Clock Buffer, and Zero Delay Clock Buffer) and End-User (Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Automotive, Medical and Healthcare, and Military and Defense)" The global clock buffer market growth is driven by increase in adoption in consumer electronic devices for interfacing within the device increase in government support toward digitalization.





Market Size Value in US$ 2.11 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3.57 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 153 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Industry 4.0 fully automates manufacturing processes with very little to negligible human interference. It works on the industrial IoT (IIoT), cyber-physical systems, cloud robotics, cloud computing, and big data. The success of numerous new technologies will be required to transition to Industry 4.0. Factory automation and real-time control of equipment and tasks and digital twins of machines and processes will be needed to speed smart manufacturing. For instance, Ericsson's plant in Tallinn has shown that augmented reality troubleshooting can enhance production by up to 50% by reducing average problem detection time, improving ergonomics, and disseminating information faster. Thus, the growing success of industrial 4.0 will drive the adoption of IoT-based products, thereby driving clock buffer market size. Moreover, in the clock buffer market analysis, factor of increasing demand for industrial automation is encouraging the clock buffers manufacturers to develop more innovative products to support the trend of automation in factories. Furthermore, the industrial transformation toward digitalization is transforming manual processes into digital processes in the manufacturing industry, which is expected to support the growth of the clock buffer market in the future.





Clock Buffer Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Analog Devices, Inc.; Infineon Technologies AG; Diodes Incorporated; Microchip Technology Inc.; Skyworks Solutions; On Semiconductor; Renesas Electronics Corporation; and Texas Instruments Incorporated are among the key players profiled during the clock buffer market study. In addition, several other essential clock buffer market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global clock buffer market and its ecosystem.

In April 2021, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc. for a smart, connected world, under which Skyworks will acquire the infrastructure and automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at US $2.75 billion.

In April 2022, Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the first clock buffers and multiplexers that meet stringent PCIe Gen6 specifications.





Clock Buffer Market: Increase in Adoption in Consumer Electronic Devices for Interfacing within Device

Consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, tablets, and other peripheral devices, widely adopt clock buffers. The advancement in smartphone technologies and increasing digitalization are significant factors that propel the growth of the clock buffer market. Further, the increasing sales of consumer electronics devices globally contribute to the clock buffer market share. For instance, smartphone shipments have increased by 5.3% year over year and reached 1.35 billion units in 2021, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).





Rising IT and Telecommunication Sector to Propel Clock Buffer Market Growth during Forecast Period

Telecommunication technologies (ICT) refer to communication technology, such as wireless access systems (for cell phone communication, satellite communication, and so on). Telecommunications is defined as the electronic transfer of data over long distances. Voice telephone calls, data, text, pictures, or video may convey information. Various clock buffer manufacturers, such as Renesas and Diode Integrated, are providing clock buffers for IT and telecommunication, contributing to the clock buffer market growth. Wireless communications, telecommunications and networking, microserver and tower server, network attached storage, rack and blade server, and storage array are common areas that use clock buffer to ensure reliability.





