Streaming Analytics Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing need for fraud and anomaly prevention and rising demand for recommendation engines are some key factors driving streaming analytics market growth

Streaming Analytics Market Size – USD 12.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.1%, Market Trends – Rising usage of streaming analytics for cybersecurity and threat monitoring” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global streaming analytics market size is expected to reach USD 82.59 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for fraud and anomaly prevention is expected to drive global streaming analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for recommendation engines is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global streaming analytics market in the near future. Rising usage of streaming analytics for cybersecurity and threat monitoring is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The Global streaming analytics market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the streaming analytics market industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the streaming analytics market along with crucial statistical data about the Market . The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028 .

Key Streaming analytics market participants include GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, and FiberCell Systems Inc.

The global Streaming analytics market is projected to remain in highly competitive. Increasing demand for alimony, technological advancements in industrial applications, and higher diversification in antimony usage in certain products are some key factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the market during the forecast period.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of streaming analytics solutions by large multinational companies and SMEs is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The cloud segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics solutions among end-users.

Increasing use of streaming analytics to provide better customer experience via methods including consumer insights, campaign management, and demographic data to improve on existing customer engagement initiatives is expected to drive revenue growth of the sales & marketing segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing emphasis on providing personalized, feature-rich services at affordable prices or by subscription plans by IT and telecom companies.

Factors such as robust presence of international market players such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation among others in countries in the region is expected to drive growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

The Streaming analytics market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Streaming analytics market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global streaming analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supply Chain Management

Fraud Detection & Risk Management

Location Intelligence

Network Management

Predictive Asset Management

Sales & Marketing

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

