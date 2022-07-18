Smoke Evacuation System Market Projected to Garner $196.4 Million by 2027

Smoke Evacuation System market Overview

The global smoke evacuation system market is driven by growth in investments toward R&D activities by the key players in the emerging economies

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smoke evacuation system industry was pegged at $128.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $196.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Surge in product availability and rise in electrosurgical procedures have fueled the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and technical concerns hamper the market growth. On the other hand, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries would open new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a nationwide lockdown and created a huge gap between supply and demand for smoke evacuation systems.

Moreover, several elective procedures including aesthetic treatments were postponed owing to strict regulations imposed on clinics and hospitals to prevent the spread of infection.

On the other hand, studies observed that the Covid-19 virus remains in the aerosol for up to three hours, which has boosted the demand for smoke evacuation systems to minimize transmission.

The global smoke evacuation system market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, application, and region. Based on product, the smoke evacuation filters segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the market.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the cosmetic surgery centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The global smoke evacuation system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. However, North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

The global smoke evacuation system market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Conmed Corporation, Medtronic, Plc, Stryker Corporation, Ethicon, Pall Corporation, Ecolab, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Coopersurgical, Inc., Utah Medical Products, Inc., and Olympus Corporation.

