Specialty PACS Market to Get a New Boost with CAGR of 5.5% by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Specialty PACS Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Specialty PACS Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Specialty PACS market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Canon Inc. (Canon Medical System Corporation), INC Escalon Medical Corp., EyePACS, LLC, IBM Corporation, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Novarad, Onex Corporation (Carestream Health), and Siemens AG.

The global specialty PACS market size was valued at $2,682.88 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,485.96 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The picture archiving and communication system (PACS) channel includes features such as videos and other content on this key information technology product category that serves as the backbone of radiology and medical image sharing. PACS acts as a computer network for digitized radiological images and reports. It has moved away from standalone systems to enterprise imaging systems that integrate all departments that generate imaging and image related reports so they can be centralized in one location and integrated into over-arching electronic medical record (EMR). Its technologies include remote image viewing systems that allow images and reports that can be accessed anywhere with a web connection, advanced visualization to reformat, perform measurement quantifications, and archive storage, which focuses on use of remote cloud-based vendor neutral archives, owing to vast amount of data storage required. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also being incorporated in all areas of PACS to increase efficiency.

Specialty PACS Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Specialty PACS Market by Key Players: Canon Inc. (Canon Medical System Corporation), INC Escalon Medical Corp., EyePACS, LLC, IBM Corporation, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Novarad, Onex Corporation (Carestream Health), and Siemens AG.

Specialty PACS Market By Type: Radiology PACS, Orthopedics PACS, Oncology PACS, Pathology PACS, Endoscopy PACS, Women’s Health PACS

Specialty PACS Market By Deployment Model: On-Premises Specialty PACS And Cloud-Based Specialty PACS

Specialty PACS Market By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

