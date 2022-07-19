Aki Technologies Taps Mike Paley as SVP of Business Development, Retailers

Mike Paley

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company and the leader in moment marketing and personalized advertising, today announced it has hired Mike Paley as SVP of Business Development, Retailers. Mike boasts more than 25 years of leading strategic growth initiatives at retail marketing services and agency businesses and will be instrumental in helping retailers leverage data and insights to personalize shopper communication at Aki.

Aki Technologies helps brands and retailers enhance their digital advertising by identifying pivotal moments to connect with consumers using personalized advertising. Aki is strengthening its retail media offering by appointing Mike, who brings a proven track record of successfully building and scaling retail media networks that have bolstered retailers’ and brands’ commercial strategy and media, digital and technology innovation.

“I am proud of the determination our retail media team has displayed as it continues to grow and generate ongoing partner success in an ever-changing landscape,” said Aki Technologies President Alvaro Bravo. “Bringing on Mike solidifies our team’s commitment to helping our retail partners deliver true customer value through personalized advertising experiences. We are thrilled to have Mike lead the way as we look to further innovate the market.”

A retail marketing expert of more than two decades, Mike has held a number of leadership positions throughout the retail media and shopper marketing spaces. He has influenced change during transformational time periods, played a key role in constructing a national retail media network and launched numerous agency shopper marketing verticals. Mike joins Aki after having served as Chief Growth Officer at digital marketing transformation company Aisle Rocket. He has served in a variety of additional executive roles, including SVP and General Manager at Vestcom, Executive VP of Shopper Marketing at The Marketing Arm and Chief Marketing Officer at Square One Advertising.

As SVP of Business Development, Retailers, Mike will develop, lead and cultivate new retail business opportunities by enhancing customers’ retail media capabilities. He will guide retailers to leverage customer data and insights in order to personalize shopper experiences and amplify digital circulars off platform. He is passionate about providing partners with market-leading solutions and will augment Aki’s product innovation pipeline to best serve retailers and advertisers.

Mike will build on the momentum that Aki’s Retail division has recently generated, having been awarded a slew of prominent industry accolades. In May 2022, the company was recognized as a 2022 Campaign US Media Awards finalist in partnership with Primal Kitchen. In March 2022, Aki was also named a Modern Retail Award winner for its retail media partnership with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar’s retail media network, Chesapeake Media Group. And in November 2021, Aki was recognized as a 2021 OmniShopper Award winner by the Path to Purchase Institute for its work with PepsiCo.



Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company, empowers brands and retailers to reach people by targeting pivotal moments in the consumer journey with personalized advertising. With four personalization patents, Aki’s award-winning technology dynamically tailors ads in the moment based on region, weather, buying preferences, and other historical and present factors. This ensures a more relevant ad experience that drives stronger campaign results. To learn how Aki’s personalized mobile, CTV, desktop and DOOH campaigns can help you reach your marketing goals, visit http://www.a.ki.