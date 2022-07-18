RNA Transcriptomics Market Analysis By Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Overview, and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

RNA Transcriptomics Market Analysis By Industry Share, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2028

Rising prevalence of cancer, diabetes, and hepatitis B, and growing focus on various drug development initiatives are key factors boosting revenue growth of the global market ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global RNA transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of RNA sequencing in drug discovery, rising investment in pharmaceutical research by governments and various private investors, and increasing demand for customized medicines. RNA transcriptome analysis helps researchers to understand the distribution of genes and functional patterns of each gene present in an organism.

This analysis assesses all elements of a transcript, such as non-coding RNAs, mRNAs, and microRNAs, to identify the transcriptional structure of genes and quantify each transcript's changing behavior at the development stage. Transcriptomics has a variety of applications in diagnostics and disease analysis. Transcriptome analysis has been widely used to study heterogeneity of tumors, classify tumors into molecular subtypes, and examine treatment therapy and patient outcomes.

Key RNA Transcriptomics Market participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., GenXPro GmbH, Fluidigm Corporation, CD Genomics, Sequentia Biotech SL, and Acobiom.

The global RNA Transcriptomics Market is projected to remain in highly competitive. Increasing demand for alimony, technological advancements in industrial applications, and higher diversification in antimony usage in certain products are some key factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Key inclusions of the RNA Transcriptomics Market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

In October 2019, Ambry Genetics introduced a transcriptomic test +RNAinsight, which allows clinicians to simultaneously perform RNA and DNA testing and identify the risk of genetic mutations that may develop cancer.

Reagents segment is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for high-quality reagents and growing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to continue to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and increasing focus on drug development.

The RNA Transcriptomics Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the RNA Transcriptomics Market .

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global RNA transcriptomics market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Instruments

Software

Service

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Polymerase Chain Reaction

RNA Sequencing

RNA Interference

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Diagnostics

Toxicogenomics

Drug Discovery

Comparative Transcriptomics

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the overall RNA Transcriptomics Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the RNA Transcriptomics Market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the RNA Transcriptomics Market ?

What is the RNA Transcriptomics Market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in RNA Transcriptomics Market ?

