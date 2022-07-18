Registration is Open for the 2022 Wreaths Across America Stem to Stone Races

Virtual and in-person option allows participants to join in from anywhere while helping sponsor veterans’ wreaths for the participating location of their choosing!

Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly announces that registration is open for its annual Stem to Stone Races which are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. A live, in-person event will take place in Columbia Falls, Maine, on the tip lands where balsam is grown and harvested each year to make the veterans’ wreaths that are then placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes for Wreaths Across America Day. Participants can also join in on the fun from anywhere utilizing one of the many virtual options.

Click here to register or learn more about this event. – https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/ ColumbiaFalls/ 2022StemtoStone5K

These races serve to help further community awareness and understanding of WAA’s year-long mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that served and their families, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

“This our fourth year offering hosting this event, and to date we’ve been really happy with the turnout not only in Maine, but across the country,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “The Stem to Stone Race is a great way to stay active, be healthy, get involved in the community and do something meaningful for people who have done so much for us. We encourage everyone to get involved either virtually or in-person, and help share the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.”

Race options:

1 Mile Kids Fun Run (In-person only)

$15 registration from 5/1-5/31

$20 registration from 6/1-8/6

5K In-person

$30.00 registration from 5/1-5/31

$35.00 registration from 6/1-8/6

5K Virtual

$35.00 registration from 5/1-5/31

$40.00 registration from 6/1-8/6

10K In-person

$40.00 registration 5/1-5/31

$45.00 registration 6/1-8/6

10K Virtual

$45.00 registration 5/1-5/31

$50.00 registration 6/1-8/6

Every race registration sponsors a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. You can personalize your efforts by designating a local Sponsorship Group or Participating Location you’d like your sponsored wreath allocated to during the registration process. Just have the location or group ID available during checkout.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

To learn more about the mission please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.