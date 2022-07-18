Agriculture, Energy, Jobs: Robin Excited to Hear PBBM's Plans in First SONA

What are President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s plans on agriculture, energy and jobs?

These are some of the things Sen. Robinhood "Robin" Padilla wants to hear from the President when he delivers his first State of the Nation Address on July 25.

Padilla also wants to hear the President's plans on other key issues such as his approach to former President Rodrigo Duterte's programs such as the anti-drug war and "Build Build Build."

"Excited ako ano ba sasabihin niya tungkol sa drug war. Anong sasabihin niya tungkol sa 'Build Build Build.' Tungkol sa agriculture. Ito dito kami nagkakatugma ni PBBM sa plataporma na dapat buhayin natin ang agriculture. Gusto ko marinig lahat yan (I am excited to hear what the President has to say about the drug war, Build Build Build, and agriculture. On agriculture particularly, I am in full agreement with the President that we should energize this sector)," Padilla told reporters in an interview.

"Agriculture, kailangan na natin mag-produce ng sariling pagkain. Trabaho. At higit sa lahat ang sa Saligang Batas (We need agriculture because we need to produce our own food. Also, I need to hear the President's stance on jobs and the Constitution)," he added.

Padilla also wants to hear the Marcos administration's program on energy, including nuclear energy, as brownouts are still prevalent in many areas such as Occidental Mindoro.

"Yung tao roon, sinisigaw nila, kailangan namin ng kuryente. Gusto ko malaman ano plano niya rito (The people there clamored for electricity. I want to know what the administration plans to do about it)," he said.

Agrikultura, Enerhiya, Trabaho: Robin, Nais Marinig ang Plano ni PBBM sa Unang SONA

Ano ang mga plano ng Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa agrikultura, enerhiya, at trabaho?

Ilan ito sa mga nais marinig ni Senador Robinhood "Robin" Padilla sa unang State of the Nation Address ng Pangulo sa darating na Lunes, Hulyo 25.

Gusto ring marinig ni Padilla kung ano ang balak ng Pangulo sa iba pang programa ng dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte tulad ng anti-drug war at "Build Build Build."

"Excited ako ano ba sasabihin niya tungkol sa drug war. Anong sasabihin niya tungkol sa 'Build Build Build.' Tungkol sa agriculture. Ito dito kami nagkakatugma ni PBBM sa plataporma na dapat buhayin natin ang agriculture. Gusto ko marinig lahat yan," ayon sa mambabatas sa isang panayam.

"Agriculture, kailangan na natin mag-produce ng sariling pagkain. Trabaho. At higit sa lahat ang sa Saligang Batas," dagdag nito.

Ayon kay Padilla, nais niyang malaman ang programa ng administrasyong Marcos sa kuryente - kasama na ang balak niya sa paggamit ng nuclear energy - dahil uso pa rin ang brownout sa marami pang lugar tulad ng Occidental Mindoro.

"Yung tao roon, sinisigaw nila, kailangan namin ng kuryente. Gusto ko malaman ano plano niya rito," ani Padilla.