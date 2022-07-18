Việt Nam, Laos mark 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in Vientiane

VIETNAM, July 18 -

VIENTIANE– A ceremony was held in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on Monday to mark the 60th anniversary of Việt Nam-Laos diplomatic ties, and 45 years of the signing of the Việt Nam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, and National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane attended the event.

The Vietnamese delegation to the ceremony was led by Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng.

In his remarks, Thongloun Sisoulith affirmed that in any circumstances, the Lao Party, State and people would always work to preserve and promote the great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries across all spheres for the sake of their peoples.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in Đổi Mới (Renewal) and considered them a great source of encouragement and precious lessons for Laos in national construction and defence.

The leader also used the occasion to thank the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their great, timely and effective support to Laos in years gone by.

For his part, Thưởng highlighted the significance of the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago as well as the signing of the treaty 45 years ago, and similarities between the two countries in history, geography and culture.

Congratulating Laos on its comprehensive achievements in 35 years of reform and the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 11th National Party Congress, the official noted his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), headed by Thongloun Sisoulith, the government’s management, and the legislature’s supervision, Laos will continuously improve its reputation and position in the region and the world at large.

Thưởng spoke of cooperation orientations between the two Parties and countries in politics, security, external affairs, economy, culture, education and science-technology.

Vietnamese and Lao Parties, State and people were resolved to forever protect their faithful, pure and “unique” relationship - an invaluable common asset of the two nations, he emphasised.

Later the same day, Thưởng, on behalf of the Vietnamese Party and State, presented the Gold Star Order to the Lao PM and NA Chairman, the Hồ Chí Minh Order to four Lao Politburo members, and the first-class Independence Order to five Secretaries of the Lao Party Central Committee, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the bilateral relationship.

Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh thanked the Vietnamese Party and State for the prestigious prizes, and pledged to make every effort together with Việt Nam to preserve and strengthen the Việt Nam-Laos special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

Also on Monday, Thưởng and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to Lao former Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Volachith and attended the opening of the Vietnamese cultural week in Laos.

Vietnamese, Lao leaders exchange greetings

Vietnamese and Lao leaders have exchanged messages of congratulations on the occasion.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ sent congratulatory messages and flower baskets to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

In the messages, the Vietnamese leaders underline that the Việt Nam-Laos relations have become a model, faithful and pure relationship, a valuable asset of the two Parties and nations, and a vital rule and a decisive factor for the success of the revolution in each nation, which have been passed from generation to generations.

“In the context of complicated and unpredictable developments in the world and the region, the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and people of Việt Nam are always determined to preserve, nurture and firmly consolidate the Việt Nam-Laos special relationship. On the basis of the Việt Nam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, our two countries will continue to work together to deepen bilateral cooperation and make it more effective and practical, helping to promote the renewal and socio-economic development in each country, and actively contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the ASEAN Community, as well as in the region and in the world,” the messages say.

Meanwhile, in their messages, the Lao leaders state that over the past six decades, the great relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam have been continuously promoted and obtained many important achievements in all fields.

The two countries have coordinated closely in all fields at all levels through Party and State channels, thereby greatly contributing to the development of both nations, helping to improve the living conditions of their people and raising the position of the two countries in the region and the world, they underline.

In their messages , the Lao leaders express deep gratitude and sincere thanks to the fraternal Party, State, Government and people of Việt Nam for giving valuable, timely and effective support and assistance to the revolutionary cause of Laos over the years.

They pledge to continue coordinating closely with their Vietnamese counterparts, treasure and give the highest priority to the protection, reinforcement and promotion of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Việt Nam, making the ties always green and everlasting.

On this occasion, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and leaders of ministries, sectors and localities also cabled their greetings to their Lao counterparts. VNS