Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Receives its Largest-Ever Single Donation

$8 million gift will help more families achieve recovery and well-being

CENTER CITY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation—the nation's leading nonprofit system of substance use disorder treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services—today announced it has received $8 million – the largest single philanthropic gift in the Foundation’s history – from the estate of Max E. and Joyce S. Wildman of Lake Bluff, Ill.

“We are grateful to Max and Joyce Wildman for their generosity and foresight in making a planned gift through their estate, one that will enable us to provide healing and hope to many more families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions,” said Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

The gift comes amid record-high overdoses and rising alcohol-related deaths nationwide, as well as escalating mental health concerns on the tail of the pandemic. It will support Hazelden Betty Ford’s care for individuals and the whole family while also helping advance the organization’s research, education, prevention and advocacy efforts.

“A gift of this kind from generous benefactors who plan ahead to make a difference illustrates true dedication and commitment to the life-changing transformations that happen at Hazelden Betty Ford each day, and will help us empower recovery and well-being for all,” said Moira McGinley, Hazelden Betty Ford’s chief development officer.

